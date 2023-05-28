Top Headlines: New Parliament inauguration, deal to raise US debt ceiling

New Parliament building: PM Modi attends 'Sarv-dharma' prayer ceremony
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the new Parliament building on Sunday amid a boycott by several Opposition parties which insist that President Draupadi Murmu as head of the state should do the honours. The new building is equipped with state-of-the-art technology. Read more...
White House, Republicans reach deal to raise debt ceiling, avert US default
White House and Republican negotiators reached a tentative deal to raise the US debt ceiling and avert a default that threatened to send tremors through the global economy, according to people familiar. President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy must now shepherd the framework deal, negotiated in extended discussions, to final legislative passage over the objections of hardline lawmakers in both parties. Read more...
NITI Aayog meet: PM advises fiscal prudence, work towards 'Viksit Bharat'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has advised states to maintain fiscal discipline by using funds judiciously so that future generations are not burdened. PM Modi, who is also the chairperson of NITI Aayog, was addressing the eighth governing council meeting of the government think tank on Saturday. Read more...
100 students fall sick after snake found in mid-day meal in Bihar's Araria
Around 100 students at a government school in Bihar's Araria district fell sick after consuming a mid-day meal in which a dead snake was found on Saturday. The officials of the state Education Department however claimed that only 30 students fell sick and were admitted to Forbisganj sub-divisional hospital and their conditions are said to be out of danger. Read more...
Power Finance Corp Q4 profit rises 44% to Rs 6,128 cr on higher revenues
State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Saturday posted an over 44 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 6,128.63 crore in March quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues. The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 4,295.90 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2022, according to a BSE filing. Read more...