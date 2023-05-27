close

NITI Aayog meet: PM advises fiscal prudence, work towards 'Viksit Bharat'

The meeting was attended by the chief ministers and Lt governors representing 19 states and 6 UTs

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | PTI photo

3 min read Last Updated : May 27 2023 | 8:54 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has advised states to maintain fiscal discipline by using funds judiciously so that future generations are not burdened. PM Modi, who is also the chairperson of NITI Aayog, was addressing the eighth governing council meeting of the government think tank on Saturday. 
The meeting, held in the backdrop of India’s G20 presidency, was attended by chief ministers of all except 11 states. Focusing on the theme of Viksit Bharat or Developed India by 2047, Modi asked states to “grab this opportunity.”

He said that the centre, states and UTs should work as a team India and fulfill the dreams and aspirations of people for a Viksit Bharat. 
“India grows when the states grow…Raise your quality to the level of developed nations. Work with NITI Aayog so that the country can take a quantum leap towards achieving its vision for the Amrit Kaal,” he added.

The prime minister urged states to proactively use the Gati Shakti Portal not only for infrastructure and logistics but also for local area development and the creation of social infrastructure. The meeting was held for the first time at the national convention centre at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, where the G20 summit will also be held in September.  
Addressing a press briefing, NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subramanyam said that states were asked to prepare an action plan to follow up on G20 and not treat it as a one-off event. He said most states had been internationally exposed. Major challenges that states discussed in the meeting included climate change, artificial intelligence which could lead to job losses, geopolitics and income disparities in the country, 

All states have also been asked to establish NITT Aayog like institutions to drive their long-term planning and vision. While India aims to become a developed nation in the next 25 years, NITI Aayog is yet to share the parameters for the same or the average economic growth that the country needs to have in order to achieve this goal. 
PM Modi also spoke about the importance of skilling people with a view to meeting global requirements, supporting MSMEs, developing the tourism potential of the country,  reducing compliances at the State level including decriminalisation of minor offences and creation of Ekta Malls.

Some of the key suggestions and best practices highlighted by the states included green strategies, the need for zone-wise planning especially in the north east area, tourism, urban planning, agriculture, quality of workmanship and logistics among others.
The meeting was attended by the chief ministers and Lt governors representing 19 states and 6 UTs. 

Suman Bery, vice chairman of Niti Aayog said in the press conference that this was the take-off moment for India, the fifth largest economy in the world. The eleven states that skipped the meeting include Odisha, Rajasthan, Delhi, Punjab, Karnataka, West Bengal, Bihar, Kerala, Manipur, Haryana and Telangana. 
Topics : Narendra Modi Niti Aayog meet Niti Aayog

First Published: May 27 2023 | 8:54 PM IST

NITI Aayog meet: PM advises fiscal prudence, work towards 'Viksit Bharat'

