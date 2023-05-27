close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Power Finance Corp Q4 profit rises 44% to Rs 6,128 cr on higher revenues

In the fiscal, total income grew to Rs 77,625.19 crore as against Rs 76,344.92 crore in 2021-22

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Power Finance Corporation, PFC, PFC logo

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

1 min read Last Updated : May 27 2023 | 9:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Saturday posted an over 44 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 6,128.63 crore in March quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 4,295.90 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2022, according to a BSE filing.

Total income in the quarter rose to Rs 20,074.11 crore from Rs 18,873.55 crore in the same period a year ago.

The consolidated net profit of the company in fiscal 2022-23 also increased to Rs 21,178.59 crore from Rs 18,768.21 crore in the previous financial year.

In the fiscal, total income grew to Rs 77,625.19 crore as against Rs 76,344.92 crore in 2021-22.

The company's board has recommended a final dividend Rs 4.50 per equity share on the face value of the paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 per share for FY 2022-23.

Also Read

HAL, PFC lead race for MSCI index, Adani Total, Kotak Bank in focus too

PFC okays largest-ever Rs 633 cr EV financing facility to BluSmart Mobility

NTPC, PFC: 5 F&O stocks see long OI build-up; Here's how to trade in them

PFC signs agreement with Japan's JBIC for project loan of Rs 165 cr

PESB recommends Parminder Chopra for PFC Chairman, Managing Director post

PTC India Q4 net profit dips 17.67% to Rs 129 cr on higher expenses

ONGC posts Rs 248-crore loss in Q4 on tax provisions; profit down 3.7%

Triveni Engineering & Industries Q4 net profit rises 74% to Rs 190 crore

Info Edge slips into red in Q4, writes off investment in Bizcrum Infotech

GIC Re net profit jumps 43% on year to Rs 2,564 cr in Jan-Mar quarter

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Power Fin.Corpn.

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y
  • MAX

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Q4 Results Power Finance Corporation

First Published: May 27 2023 | 9:08 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Equitas SFB collaborates with IBM to build digital banking platform

"Once we get approval from Sebi on the proposed structure, we shall proceed to the NCLT for implementing the scheme of arrangement" P N Vasudevan MD, Equitas SFB
2 min read

India will be bright shining light for world: OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal

Oyo
2 min read

PTC India Q4 net profit dips 17.67% to Rs 129 cr on higher expenses

PTC India
1 min read

ONGC posts Rs 248-crore loss in Q4 on tax provisions; profit down 3.7%

ONGC
4 min read

From 350 in 2014 to 90K, Indian startups mushroom amid funding winter

startups, funding, business
4 min read

Most Popular

Weekend Bites: Adani casts off Hindenburg curse, and demons in Angel Tax

Adani
6 min read

ONGC posts Rs 248-crore loss in Q4 on tax provisions; profit down 3.7%

ONGC
4 min read

E-com firm Meesho hints at IPO in 2025; focus shifts to generating profits

Meesho app
4 min read

Promoters of the group can't dispose of Vedanta shares, says lender

Vedanta
2 min read

Varun Beverages briefly becomes 4th largest FMCG by market capitalisation

Varun Beverages
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon