Top headlines: Unemployment rate rises to 7.8%, Twitter bans 680k accounts

Unemployment rate rises to 3-month high of 7.8% in March, says CMIE

India's unemployment rose to a three-month high in March to 7.8 per cent as the country's labour markets deteriorated, according to data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). Unemployment rate in the country surged in December 2022 to 8.30 per cent but declined in January to 7.14 per cent. It edged up again in February to 7.45 per cent, the CMIE data released on Saturday showed.