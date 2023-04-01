close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

UPI processes 8.7 bln transactions in March, highest ever since inception

UPI transactions in March 2023 were over 60 per cent and 46 per cent higher in volume and value terms from the year-ago period, according to NPCI

Subrata Panda Mumbai
photo

Representative Image

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2023 | 4:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India’s flagship digital payment platform – Unified Payments Interface (UPI) – ended the financial year (FY23) on a high, with March seeing 8.7 billion transactions being processed on the platform, the highest ever since its inception, amounting to Rs 14.05 trillion. This is another record high for the platform.
According to National Payments Corporation of India’s (NPCI) data, UPI transactions in March 2023 were over 60 per cent and 46 per cent higher in volume and value terms from the year-ago period. Last year in March, UPI had processed 5.4 billion transactions, amounting to Rs 9.6 trillion.

UPI processed 8 billion transactions for the first time in January, but transactions dipped slightly in February due to fewer days in the month.
Launched in 2016, it took the platform three years to reach the milestone of processing a billion transactions a month in October 2019. But, since then, the incremental billion transactions have come in a very quick time. In under a year, in October 2020, it processed over 2 billion transactions a month. And, within the next ten months, UPI processed over 3 billion transactions in a month.

It took only three months for the payment platform to reach 4 billion transactions per month, from 3 billion. The incremental 1 billion transactions were achieved in just 6 months’ time. The journey from 5 billion transactions per month to 6 billion was traversed in just 4 months. In the next three months, transactions topped the 7 billion mark in a month. In another four months’ time, the platform processed 8 billion transactions a month.
UPI has become synonymous with digital payments in India. It has emerged as the most popular and preferred payment mode in the country, pioneering Person to Person (P2P) as well as Person to Merchant (P2M) transactions, accounting for 75 per cent of the total digital payments.

Also Read

Can India's UPI system go global?

UPI processes record 7.82 bn transactions in December, ends 2022 on a high

UPI transactions touch a record Rs 11.17 trillion in September, shows data

Rising clout: Which countries have adopted NPCI-backed UPI payments so far

RuPay credit card UPI to succeed if small transactions under 10%: Asbe

Finance ministry to launch three-month campaign to boost micro-insurance

Benchmark G-sec yields close lower at FY23 end vis-a-vis Dec 2022

Govt hikes interest rates on most small savings schemes by up to 70 bps

Bank of Maharashtra opens first dedicated branch for startups in Pune

At $578.78 bn, India's forex reserves rise to over eight-month high


Recently the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das said that the platform has the bandwidth to process one billion transactions per day. UPI, on average, processes about 30 crore transactions a day currently.
According to NPCI, 99.9 per cent of the transactions on the UPI platform are account–to–account transfers. RBI has now allowed linking RuPay credit cards to UPI and merchant payments through prepaid instruments (PPIs) on the UPI guard rails. With these additions to UPI, customers now have a choice of using bank accounts, RuPay credit cards, and PPIs on UPI-enabled apps. This is expected to aid the volume of transactions on the platform. 

Topics : UPI | payments app

First Published: Apr 01 2023 | 4:28 PM IST

Latest News

View More

UPI processes 8.7 bln transactions in March, highest ever since inception

photo
3 min read

Finance ministry to launch three-month campaign to boost micro-insurance

villagers, accounts, micro-finance
2 min read

Irdai grants life insurance registration to Acko & Credit Access Grameen

IRDAI
1 min read

Benchmark G-sec yields close lower at FY23 end vis-a-vis Dec 2022

Better rated firms moving to bond mkt, says RBI report
2 min read

Govt hikes interest rates on most small savings schemes by up to 70 bps

Interest rate
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Govt hikes interest rates on most small savings schemes by up to 70 bps

Interest rate
4 min read

At $578.78 bn, India's forex reserves rise to over eight-month high

foreign inflows
1 min read
Premium

Why Irdai's flexible rules are significant for insurance industry

IRDAI
6 min read
Premium

Gold, debt funds, insurance: What to do with your investments in FY24

financial year, financial planning
6 min read

UPI processes 8.7 bln transactions in March, highest ever since inception

photo
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon