UPI processes 8.7 bln transactions in March, highest ever since inception

According to National Payments Corporation of India’s (NPCI) data, UPI transactions in March 2023 were over 60 per cent and 46 per cent higher in volume and value terms from the year-ago period. Last year in March, UPI had processed 5.4 billion transactions, amounting to Rs 9.6 trillion.

India’s flagship digital payment platform – Unified Payments Interface (UPI) – ended the financial year (FY23) on a high, with March seeing 8.7 billion transactions being processed on the platform, the highest ever since its inception, amounting to Rs 14.05 trillion. This is another record high for the platform.