Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami to meet PM Modi on April 3 in Delhi

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 3

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2023 | 7:30 AM IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 3.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the Chief Minister will leave for Delhi on Sunday for the meeting with the Prime Minister.

Earlier on March 31, CM Dhami said that Rs 23.28 crore has been sanctioned to Uttarakhand under the Agriculture Development Scheme and Rs 34.66 crore as a financial incentive under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) by the Central Government.

The Chief Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central Government for this. In December 2022, CM Dhami met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the National Capital and discussed development-related issues.

First Published: Apr 02 2023 | 4:05 AM IST

