Atma-Nirbhar MP will be built with determination, capability of youth: CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that he is well aware of the power of determination, dedication and capability of the youths and Atma-Nirbhar (Self-reliant) Madhya Pradesh will be built with the help of the same.

Chouhan was addressing a programme organised at the CM house complex to enlighten the youth on the state's youth policy and the Mukhya Mantri Kaushal Kamai Yojana.

"A state youth policy has been formulated for the youth of the state which includes their suggestions to ensure that the youth can make their every possible contribution towards an Atma-Nirbhar Madhya Pradesh. We endeavour to provide opportunities to the youth to learn various skills and prepare themselves for employment," he said.

The state government's campaign to train youth for youth policy and employment will help in realising the dreams of youth power and together a new Madhya Pradesh will be built, he added.

During this, the chief minister gave a point-wise presentation to the youth on the vision, objectives and scope of the youth policy. He also held a detailed discussion with the youth on various aspects of the Mukhya Mantri Kaushal Kamai Yojana.

Chouhan further said, "In order to contribute effectively to the economic and social upliftment of the state, the youth policy has been implemented with the aim of providing opportunities to the youth of the state to fully develop their skills. The objective of the policy is to create such young entrepreneurs, who are ready to take risks with self-confidence, are aware of the economic and financial system, are mentally and physically healthy, are responsible towards agriculture and the environment, are inclusive, just and have a sense of participation."

Youth who are capable of taking rational decisions based on facts, have respect for their culture and values, are devoted to nation-building and their duties, are able to provide leadership in future and are capable of employment by acquiring education and skills will lead the state towards development and progress, he added.

He added that the work area of the youth policy includes education and skills, employment and entrepreneurship, health, youth leadership and social work, sports, art, literature, culture, developing the sense of 'my state-my pride' through heritage, conducting activities for awareness towards sustainable environmental protection and for conducting activities for inclusion and equanimity and being committed to it.

While discussing the Mukhyamantri Yuva Kaushal Kamai Yojana, Chouhan said that training and stipend would be provided to the youth for better earning in the scheme.

A provision of Rs 1000 crore has been made for the implementation of the scheme. Youths of class 12th, ITI, Diploma holders, degree and domicile of Madhya Pradesh of 18 years or more are eligible for the scheme. A minimum stipend of Rs 8,000 a month will be made available under the scheme. Youth can take advantage of the scheme in engineering, management, service sector, IT, financial services, media and arts and legal sector, Chouhan added.