Towering statesman: PM Modi remembers Pranab Mukherjee on birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tribute to former President and Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee on his birth anniversary, describing him as a "towering statesman and a scholar of exceptional depth."

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Tributes to Shri Pranab Mukherjee on his birth anniversary. A towering statesman and a scholar of exceptional depth, he served India with unwavering dedication across decades of public life. Pranab Babu's intellect and clarity of thought enriched our democracy at every step. It's a privilege that I got to learn so much from him over the many years we interacted."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid homage to the former President, recalling his profound constitutional understanding and decades of dedicated public service that left an indelible mark on India's governance. In a post on X, Shah wrote, "Tributes to former President of India Pranab Mukherjee Ji on his Jayanti. A leader dedicated to public service, Mukherjee Ji's profound understanding of the Constitution defined his tenures in public offices. His life and works will continue to inspire our democratic journey." Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also paid tribute to the former President and shared his remembrance in Hindi on X.

"On the birth anniversary of former President, 'Bharat Ratna' Pranab Mukherjee, a humble tribute to him. His vision, simplicity, and dedication to the nation's interest are an invaluable asset to Indian democracy," the UP CM wrote. Pranab Mukherjee, who served as the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017, is widely regarded as one of the country's most accomplished administrators. A master of consensus-building, he played a critical role in shaping policies and resolving political challenges during his long and distinguished career in public life. Mukherjee authored numerous books on India's economy, governance and nation-building. Throughout his distinguished career, he has received several prestigious awards and honours, including India's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008, the Best Parliamentarian Award in 1997 and the Best Administrator in India Award in 2011. He has also been conferred honorary degrees, including a Doctor of Laws Honoris Causa by the University of Dhaka in 2013, an Honoris Causa by the University of Calcutta in 2014, an honorary doctorate by the Russian Diplomatic Academy in 2015 and Professor Honoris Causa by Belarus State University the same year.