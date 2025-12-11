Home / India News / Goa nightclub fire: Luthra brothers held in Thailand, deportation begins

Goa nightclub fire: Luthra brothers held in Thailand, deportation begins

Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, linked to Goa's Birch by Romeo Lane club, where a fire killed 25 people, have been detained in Thailand as India begins deportation efforts

Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra
Earlier on Wednesday, a Delhi court refused to grant the Luthra brothers interim protection from arrest | Photo: X
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 10:09 AM IST
Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, the brothers linked to the Goa nightclub fire that claimed 25 lives, have been detained in Thailand, and their deportation process has begun, the Hindustan Times reported on Thursday.
 
Earlier on Wednesday, a PTI report said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) was considering revoking the passports of the two brothers after the state government requested the move.
 
The Luthra brothers, co-owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in North Goa’s Arpora, left India shortly after the December 6 blaze, for which an Interpol Blue Corner notice was issued at the behest of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
 
An investigation by the Goa police revealed that the brothers booked their flight tickets to Thailand just as emergency teams were attempting to contain the fire and rescue those trapped. Officials said the booking was made on the MakeMyTrip platform at 1:17 am on December 7, when both the Goa police and Goa Fire Services were engaged in firefighting operations.
 

Co-accused brought to Goa from Delhi

 
Meanwhile, the police arrested Ajay Gupta, one of the accused in the fire accident, and brought him to Goa on Thursday. Gupta was granted a 36-hour transit remand by Delhi’s Saket court on Wednesday.
 

No relief for Luthra brothers from court

 
Earlier on Wednesday, a Delhi court refused to grant the Luthra brothers interim protection from arrest. Their lawyers told the court that the Luthras had not absconded but were away on a business visit, and claimed they were only licensees, not owners, of the nightclub. They also argued that routine operations were handled by the club’s staff, and therefore the brothers could not be held directly accountable.
 
Opposing their plea, the state counsel said the brothers were deliberately evading investigation and should not be granted any interim relief. The accused, however, told the court through their counsel that they wished to return but feared being taken into custody. Their lawyers said the applicants were seeking only short-term transit protection so they could approach the appropriate court in Goa.
 
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant recently said the inquiry report into the incident will be ready within eight days, as the state begins releasing compensation to victims’ families and steps up safety audits at entertainment venues.
 

Topics :Pramod SawantGoaFire accidentDeath tollBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

