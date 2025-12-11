Goa nightclub fire: Luthra brothers held in Thailand, deportation begins

Earlier on Wednesday, a PTI report said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) was considering revoking the passports of the two brothers after the state government requested the move.

An investigation by the Goa police revealed that the brothers booked their flight tickets to Thailand just as emergency teams were attempting to contain the fire and rescue those trapped. Officials said the booking was made on the MakeMyTrip platform at 1:17 am on December 7, when both the Goa police and Goa Fire Services were engaged in firefighting operations.

No relief for Luthra brothers from court

Earlier on Wednesday, a Delhi court refused to grant the Luthra brothers interim protection from arrest. Their lawyers told the court that the Luthras had not absconded but were away on a business visit, and claimed they were only licensees, not owners, of the nightclub. They also argued that routine operations were handled by the club’s staff, and therefore the brothers could not be held directly accountable.

Opposing their plea, the state counsel said the brothers were deliberately evading investigation and should not be granted any interim relief. The accused, however, told the court through their counsel that they wished to return but feared being taken into custody. Their lawyers said the applicants were seeking only short-term transit protection so they could approach the appropriate court in Goa.