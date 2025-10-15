Traders, RWAs welcome SC nod for green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR

Traders and residents' welfare associations on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court's order permitting the sale and bursting of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR during Diwali, and urged the authorities to ensure strict enforcement to prevent any misuse.

Paramjeet Singh Pamma, chairperson of the Sadar Bazaar Traders Association, said the decision has brought relief to shopkeepers ahead of Diwali.

"We are happy that the court has given this relaxation. It will help revive business activity during the festive season and attract more buyers to the markets," he said.

Some traders said they are awaiting further clarification from the authorities on the modalities for sale and licensing of firecrackers to avoid confusion before the festive period.

In a significant relaxation ahead of Diwali, the Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the sale and bursting of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR during the festival, subject to specific conditions. The court said that use of green crackers will be confined to specific hours on the day before Diwali and on the festival day (October 20). The sale of green crackers will be permitted from October 18 to 20. Ashok Kumar, president of the Sarojini Nagar Market Association, said traders are ready to comply with all the norms. "We will obtain the necessary licenses and sell only the approved green crackers. This is a positive move for both the traders and the customers. We are now waiting for more clarification on licensong," Kumar said.

Atul Goyal, president of the United Resident Joint Association (URJA), an apex body of 2,500 RWAs, said the court's order must be followed strictly. "It is a good news for all of us as we will be able to celebrate the festival with more excitement. However, the authorities should ensure that only green crackers are sold. The RWAs will also keep a watch in their respective localities. We welcome the Supreme Court's decision but expect proper enforcement," Goyal said. However, several residents' bodies expressed concern over the implementation of the order. Saurabh Gandhi, president of the United Residents of Delhi (URD), an umbrella body of several RWAs, said while the intent behind the order is clear, enforcing it effectively will be a challenge.