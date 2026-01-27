Traffic restrictions issued near Rajghat in New Delhi for official event

Traffic movement in and around Rajghat and adjoining areas of the national capital will remain regulated and diverted for a brief period on Tuesday morning in view of an official function at Mahatma Gandhi Smriti Sthal.

The event, scheduled to be attended by several dignitaries, will be held between 9.15 am and 12.30 pm, during which special traffic arrangements will be in place to ensure its smooth conduct, according to a traffic advisory.

Diversions will be imposed "as and when required" at key junctions, including at ITO Chowk, Delhi Gate, Guru Nanak Chowk, Shantivan Chowk, Rajghat DTC Depot and IP Flyover, the advisory stated.