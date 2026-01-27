Delhi air quality worsens to 'poor' as IMD issues yellow alert for rain

Delhi residents woke up to shallow fog on Tuesday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital remaining in the ‘poor’ category at 294 at 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Visuals from India Gate and Kartavya Path showed smog hovering over the areas. Similar conditions were observed near the Swaminarayan Akshardham temple in Pandav Nagar, where smog lingered through the early morning.

Anand Vihar recorded one of the highest AQIs at 368, closely following the worst-hit Jahangirpuri which had the reading at 378, placing both areas in the ‘very poor’ category. Of the 39 monitoring stations, 22 recorded AQI in the ‘very poor’ range, 13 in the ‘poor’ category, and only four stations in the ‘moderate’ range, down from 13 stations the previous day.

Worst-affected areas: Ashok Vihar: 358

Bawana: 344

Nehru Nagar: 366

Punjabi Bagh: 345

Rohini: 370

Vivek Vihar: 361 CPCB’s AQI classification defines 0–50 as ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’. The decline in air quality follows a temporary improvement over the weekend and on Republic Day, aided by favourable weather, which led authorities to revoke Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi, forecasting rain or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds throughout the day. Thunderstorms with lightning and wind speeds of 30–40 kmph are expected in the morning, forenoon, afternoon, evening, and night. Temperatures are likely to range between 9 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius.