Traffic snarls and waterlogging in Delhi NCR region after heavy rain

Traffic snarls and waterlogging were reported in several parts of the national capital on Monday as rain lashed the city making it difficult for the commuters to reach their destination on time.

The Delhi Traffic Police said they received 31 calls at their control room regarding the traffic issue, along with three calls related to waterlogging.

Commuters experienced traffic snarls in areas including Jhandewalan Mandir, Paschim Vihar, Rohini and south Delhi, they said.

"Traffic is heavy on Aurobindo Marg in the carriageway from IIT towards Adhchini due to waterlogging near Adhchini. Kindly avoid the stretch," the Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet.

The commuters also faced hardship while booking cabs and ride fares also fluctuated.

Soumya Singh, who was travelling from Lajpat Nagar to Mandi House, said six cab drivers cancelled her bookings.

"I was trying to book a cab from Lajpat Nagar to Mandi House, but it took me seven attempts to finally book a cab. In between, the prices were also fluctuating rapidly. During the rainy season, it becomes very difficult to get a cab or an auto-rickshaw through online cab aggregators," Singh said.

Several other commuters also shared updates on the traffic situation on Twitter.

Traffic choked under flyover towards August Kranti Marg from Panchsheel Park, Heavy traffic on Rohtak Road between Peeragarhi and Nangloi, a Twitter user said.

The traffic is jammed at Rohini Sector-8 crossing near Rohini East Metro Station, another commuter tweeted.

Amitesh Kumar, who was travelling from Ramprastha to Green Park said, "Traffic at Anand Vihar is a nightmare for the commuter who passes through the stretch daily as half of the road is being encroached by the auto-rickshaws and buses. The rain on Monday made it more difficult for us to sneak through the road."



Another commuter said that the Barapullah flyover is clogged and waterlogging in several places.

Traffic is also affected near Civic Centre, on Pusa Road near Hanuman Mandir, near Max Hospital in Saket and Dwarka flyover, others said.

Heavy rainfall was reported from Lajpat Nagar, ITO, Lodhi Road, Lutyens' Delhi, the eastern part and Noida.

The weather office forecast thunderstorms with rain during the day.

Light rain hit parts of Delhi on Sunday, bringing down the maximum temperature to 28.7 degrees Celsius, 10 notches below the season's average and the lowest in the month since April 4, 2015, according to the India Meteorological Department.