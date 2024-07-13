Trainee IAS officer Pooja Khedkar may be dismissed if quota claims false

Trainee IAS officer Pooja Khedkar, who is embroiled in a series of controversies over her alleged misuse of power and allegations of faking reservation quota-related documents, may face termination from services as well as criminal charges for forgery, if found guilty.





ALSO READ: 'Country demands pro-activeness,' PM Modi tells trainee IAS officers The Centre on Thursday constituted a single-member panel to look into Khedkar’s candidature documents and other claims. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"The officer may be terminated from the service if found guilty. She may face criminal charges also in case she is found to have manipulated documents relied upon for her selection," a source said.

What are the allegations against Pooja Khedkar?

Khedkar, initially appointed as an assistant collector in Pune, came into the spotlight after it was alleged that she had been misusing her powers and privileges in office. Khedkar allegedly used a red-blue beacon and a board of Maharashtra government on her private Audi car, which is a violation of the law.

Pune police are investigating this matter, officials said on Friday.

Khedkar is also accused of using Additional Collector Ajay More’s office without permission. She allegedly removed office furniture without consent and sought unauthorised privileges.

Pooja Khedkar secured IAS seat on reservation quota

The probationary IAS officer of the 2023 batch is also facing allegations of faking her economic status and misusing the disability quota to clear the Union Public Service Commission exam.

More From This Section

The controversy further snowballed after it was alleged that her father is also complicit in the act. Khedkar’s father, Dilip Khedkar, who recently contested the Lok Sabha polls, declared assets worth Rs 40 crore in his affidavit. However, Pooja secured her seat in the OBC non-creamy layer quota during the exams.

Additionally, Dilip Khedkar is also accused of trying to pressure Pune authorities to fulfil his daughter’s demands.

In a separate row, Pooja’s mother, Manorama Khedkar, has been captured in an old video threatening a group of men with a gun. An FIR has been lodged in the matter and the police will probe if she possessed a licence for the firearm.