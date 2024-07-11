'Country demands pro-activeness,' PM Modi tells trainee IAS officers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked trainee IAS officers to provide the best possible governance and quality of life to citizens as he said that 'New India' is not satisfied with a lackadaisical approach and demands pro-activeness.

It is their choice, he told them, whether they will act as speed-breakers or superfast highways in service delivery. The saturation approach pursued by his government to reach out to every entitled beneficiary of welfare schemes ensures social justice and prevents discrimination, he said according to a statement.

He told the trainee officers of the 2022 batch that they should aspire to be catalytic agents, and they will feel satisfaction when they see change happening in front of their eyes.

Talking about schemes like 'Lakhpati Didi', 'Drone Didi' and 'PM Awas Yojana', he said all of them should work with a saturation approach to take these schemes further to people.

Modi said 'Nation First' is not just a slogan but his life's aim and exhorted the officers to walk with him on this journey.

He said accolades they had received after their selection as IAS are things of the past and instead of staying in the past they should look at the future.

During the interaction, various officers shared their experiences of training.