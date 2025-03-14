Home / India News / Tripura govt inks MoU with IHCL for development of Taj Pushpavanta Hotel

Tripura govt inks MoU with IHCL for development of Taj Pushpavanta Hotel

Earlier in the day, the CM flagged off district mobile forensic vans and stated that the initiative would aid in solving criminal cases and improve the state's conviction rate

Tata Group's hospitality arm and Taj Hotels' parent company Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Tuesday set a target to grow consolidated revenue 2x to Rs 15,000 crore and double the portfolio of hotels to over 700 by 2030.
Speaking to ANI, he emphasised the government's commitment to women's empowerment. | File Image
ANI Tripura
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2025 | 8:23 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Tripura government on Friday took a significant step in order to boost the tourism in the state by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) for the development of the Taj Pushpavanta Palace Hotel in presence of CM Manik Saha.

The Taj Pushpavanta Palace Hotel is a five-star hotel with four exclusive rooms and a touch of the royal era.

Taking to social media X, the CM in a post wrote, "A significant step towards boosting tourism in Tripura. Glad to be present during the signing of MoU between the Government of Tripura and Indian Hotels Company Ltd. (IHCL) for development of Taj Pushpavanta Palace Hotel."

"This world-class 5-star hotel with four exclusive rooms & touch of royal era will be a milestone in the State's history, enabling the people from the world to know more about the Maharajas of Tripura," the post read.

Earlier in the day, the CM flagged off district mobile forensic vans and stated that the initiative would aid in solving criminal cases and improve the state's conviction rate.

CM Saha also underscored the significance of forensic evidence in strengthening law enforcement.

Also Read

Have asked Centre to lift cap on borrowing for big projects: Tripura CM

Tripura CPI(M) leader slams BJP for failing to deliver on poll promises

Vedanta to invest Rs 50,000 cr oil, gas in Assam, Tripura over 3-4 yrs

Tripura has started using AI to identify tax evaders, says CM Manik Saha

Tripura conclave secures business deals worth Rs 3,683 cr for state

"The conviction rate in the state will improve... Public confidence in the state government will also increase... Evidence will be collected from the crime scene and kept in forensic vans which will help in solving cases and improve the conviction rate," he told ANI.

In another key development, CM Saha also distributed scooties to 140 meritorious female students under the 'Mukhyamantri Kanya Atmanirbhar Yojana.'

Speaking to ANI, he emphasised the government's commitment to women's empowerment.

Saha further added "PM Modi has stressed the need to empower money for the development of the state and nation. The state government has made several schemes to empower the women of the state."

"Under the 'Mukhyamantri Kanya Atmanirbhar Yojana', the state government has provided scooties to 140 Meritorious female students who have passed the Higher Secondary examination. The state government always fulfils the promises that it makes to the public," he added.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Friday prayers conclude in Sambhal's Shahi Jama Masjid amid tight security

Parliamentary panel expresses concern over underuse of funds under PM-ABHIM

Parl panel nudges govt to bring Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill

Court denies bail to Kannada actress Ranya Rao in gold smuggling case

Going to release an American-Israeli hostage in Gaza, 4 bodies of dual nationals, says Hamas

Topics :TripuraIndian HotelsIHCL

First Published: Mar 14 2025 | 8:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story