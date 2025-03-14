Tripura govt inks MoU with IHCL for development of Taj Pushpavanta Hotel

The Tripura government on Friday took a significant step in order to boost the tourism in the state by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) for the development of the Taj Pushpavanta Palace Hotel in presence of CM Manik Saha.

The Taj Pushpavanta Palace Hotel is a five-star hotel with four exclusive rooms and a touch of the royal era.

Taking to social media X, the CM in a post wrote, "A significant step towards boosting tourism in Tripura. Glad to be present during the signing of MoU between the Government of Tripura and Indian Hotels Company Ltd. (IHCL) for development of Taj Pushpavanta Palace Hotel."

"This world-class 5-star hotel with four exclusive rooms & touch of royal era will be a milestone in the State's history, enabling the people from the world to know more about the Maharajas of Tripura," the post read.

Earlier in the day, the CM flagged off district mobile forensic vans and stated that the initiative would aid in solving criminal cases and improve the state's conviction rate.

CM Saha also underscored the significance of forensic evidence in strengthening law enforcement.

"The conviction rate in the state will improve... Public confidence in the state government will also increase... Evidence will be collected from the crime scene and kept in forensic vans which will help in solving cases and improve the conviction rate," he told ANI.

In another key development, CM Saha also distributed scooties to 140 meritorious female students under the 'Mukhyamantri Kanya Atmanirbhar Yojana.'

Speaking to ANI, he emphasised the government's commitment to women's empowerment.

Saha further added "PM Modi has stressed the need to empower money for the development of the state and nation. The state government has made several schemes to empower the women of the state."

"Under the 'Mukhyamantri Kanya Atmanirbhar Yojana', the state government has provided scooties to 140 Meritorious female students who have passed the Higher Secondary examination. The state government always fulfils the promises that it makes to the public," he added.