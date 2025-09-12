Trump's tariffs hurting India, people losing jobs: Shashi Tharoor

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday said the tariffs imposed by the US has impacted India with people already losing jobs, even as he lashed out at American President Donald Trump for being "mercurial" in nature and not honouring conventional standards of diplomatic behaviour.

US has imposed a 50 per cent tariff, including 25 per cent as penalty for buying Russian oil, on shipments from India.

India needs to diversify export markets to mitigate the impact of tariffs, Tharoor said, adding that 1.35 lakh people have lost jobs in gems and jewelery business in Surat and in seafood and manufacturing sectors.

"Mr Trump is a very mercurial individual, and the American system gives the President an amazing amount of leeway," Tharoor said while replying to a query related to Indo-US relationship and imposition of tariffs, at a conference organised by CREDAI, India's apex industry body for real estate sector. Continuing with his opinion about Trump, Tharoor said, "Even though there have been 44 or 45 presidents before him, no one has ever seen this kind of behaviour coming down from the White House." The Congress leader described Trump as an "unusual president" by every yardstick and said the US President certainly does not honour the conventional standards of diplomatic behaviour.

"I mean, have you ever heard any world leader openly saying that he deserves a Noble peace prize. It never happened before. Have you heard of any world leader saying things like, oh, all the countries in the world want to come and kiss my ass'," Tharoor said. "Have you heard of any world leader who has basically said, India and Russia have dead economies. I don't care if they go down the drain together," he said, adding that this was not the kind of language being ever heard from any head of government. "So Trump is unusual, and I would beg you not to judge our performance by his behaviour," the Congress leader said.

On the impact of tariff, Tharoor said the truth is that the tariffs have had a very very negative impact on India. "Already, people are losing jobs. 1.35 lakh people in Surat have been laid off in the the Gems and jewelery business," he said, adding that there are potential job losses in seafood and manufacturing sector. Stating that the tariff was hurting Indian economy, he said, "I don't want anyone to have any illusions that we can just wash it up." Tharoor said the exports of many products became unviable because of the initial 25 per cent tariff and the additional penalty of 25 per cent has made it virtually impossible to enter US market with Indian competitors having lower tariffs.

The Congress leader said that India has no choice but to tighten its belt and move on. "We are finding it very difficult to get into the American market. And I am pleased to say that we are actually negotiating knowing very well that we need some access to America," he said, adding that there are possibilities of reduction in the initial basic 25 per cent tariff imposed by the US. "The imposition of additional 25 per cent is not tariff. It is actually sanctions and it is a sanction against us for buying oil from Russia. But that's totally unfair, because China is importing more oil and gas from Russia," the Congress leader said.

Tharoor said the US should have uniform policy for every country which buys oil from Russia. "This entire sanction policy seems to be completely bizarre and unsustainable. But, anyway, until that sanction is removed, however successfully we negotiate a basic trade deal, we still have an enormous problem," he observed. Tharoor said there is a need to diversify export markets and felt that the recent trade agreement with UK would boost India's exports. Apart from exploring other export markets, he said, "We also have to diversify our lines of political communication to other countries...we can't just afford to sit there and say we have no other option," he said.

Tharoor mentioned that Indian Prime Minister has gone to China recently and Russian Presidnet is coming to India later this year. "We are essentially showing a serious intent at least to move away from confrontation conversation with China. Even though we've had some very, very tough times in that relationship, I think we will find ourselves trying to open up very much more for China than we have done in the last 5-6 years," he said. On Russia, Tharoor said the relationship was always reasonably stable and it might become "warmer" now. The Congress leader advocated that India should find common cause with European countries and try to create a Indo-European pole, which would have some clout and heft in the world.