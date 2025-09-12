The Delhi High Court on Friday agreed to rectify its earlier order in the Sunjay Kapur estate dispute to remove the record of lawyers appearing for his sister, Mandhira Kapur, Bar and Bench reported.

Justice Jyoti Singh allowed the application filed by Sunjay Kapur’s wife, Priya Kapur, challenging Mandhira Kapur’s appearance as a party in the case.

The court had noted the presence of Mandhira Kapur’s lawyer on Wednesday during a hearing on a plea filed by Karisma Kapoor’s two children, Samaira and Kiaan, seeking a share in their father’s estate.

Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur were married from 2003 to 2016 and had two children together. Sunjay Kapur passed away in June this year.

Court orders Priya Kapur to list assets In its written order, the High Court had instructed Priya Kapur to provide a list of all movable and immovable assets owned by her late husband. The record, however, also mentioned lawyers representing Mandhira Kapur, even though she was not a formal party to the suit. ALSO READ: Sunjay Kapur assets row: Priya Kapur tells HC Karisma's kids got ₹1,900 cr Following this, Priya Kapur and her minor son filed a rectification application. The court allowed the plea, noting that Mandhira Kapur’s counsel did not appear in court or make any submissions despite being recorded as present.

Allegations of misleading the court The application by Priya Kapur stated: “It is apparent and clear that Ms. Mandhira Kapur has not filed any application to be impleaded as a party to the captioned suit, and therefore the said deliberate and mischievous attempt is to gain a back door entry into the proceedings before this Hon’ble Court and take a benefit out of the present list.” It further added that Mandhira Kapur’s attempt to join the proceedings was “mischievous” and an abuse of the legal process. Dispute over Sunjay Kapur’s estate The legal battle centres around a will dated March 21, 2025, which allegedly leaves Sunjay Kapur’s estate entirely to Priya Kapur, his third wife. Samaira (20) and Kiaan (15) claim they were wrongfully excluded and accused Priya Kapur of forging the will.

ALSO READ: Sunjay Kapur died of natural causes in UK, reveals Coroner's report The suit lists Priya Kapur, her son, Sunjay Kapur’s mother Rani Kapur, and the purported executor, Shradha Suri Marwah, as defendants. Sunjay Kapur’s death and aftermath Sunjay Kapur, chairman of Sona Comstar, died in London on June 12, 2025, while playing polo. The coroner’s report cited left ventricular hypertrophy and ischemic heart disease as the cause of death. Following his death, Priya Kapur was appointed as a director of Sona Comstar, while Rani Kapur alleged coercion and denied access to key company records. The board later appointed Jeffery Mark Overly as chairman on June 23.