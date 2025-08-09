Home / India News / Bolton warns Trump's tariffs risk pushing India closer to Russia, China

Trump's leniency on the Chinese, and heavy-handed tariffs on India, jeopardise decades of American efforts to bring India away from Russia and China, said Bolton

John Bolton, former US NSA
Bolton, who also served as the US ambassador to the UN, said the tariffs had produced “the worst outcome” for Washington. Photo: ANI Twitter
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 3:40 PM IST
Former United States National Security Adviser John Bolton has warned that President Donald Trump’s softer approach toward China, combined with steep tariffs on India, could undo decades of American efforts to draw New Delhi away from Moscow and Beijing.
 
Taking to his X account, Bolton wrote, “Trump’s leniency on the Chinese, and heavy-handed tariffs on India, jeopardise decades of American efforts to bring India away from Russia and China.”

Why tariffs could have the ‘worst outcome’

Speaking to CNN, Bolton, who also served as the US ambassador to the UN, said the tariffs had produced “the worst outcome” for Washington, as India reacted “very negatively,” particularly after noting that China had been spared similar measures. He warned that the tariff aimed at hurting Russia risks drawing India closer to both Russia and China. 
 
While Washington appeared to be pursuing a deal with Beijing by softening its stance, New Delhi faced higher tariff rates and tighter measures. Trump recently imposed a 25 per cent tariff on India, along with another 25 per cent penalty for buying oil from Russia. This disparity, Bolton said, undermined US strategic interests.

Modi looks to strengthen ties with Russia and China

Bolton’s comments came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. As reported earlier by Business Standard, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepen the partnership between their countries.
 
“Had a very good and detailed conversation with my friend President Putin,” PM Modi posted on X on Friday. “We also reviewed the progress in our bilateral agenda, and reaffirmed our commitment to further deepen the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.” Modi has also invited Putin to visit India later this year for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.
 
Later this month, Modi will travel to China for the first time in seven years to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. As reported previously by Business Standard, a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the summit is being planned.

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 3:40 PM IST

