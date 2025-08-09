Bolton warns Trump's tariffs risk pushing India closer to Russia, China

Former United States National Security Adviser John Bolton has warned that President Donald Trump’s softer approach toward China, combined with steep tariffs on India, could undo decades of American efforts to draw New Delhi away from Moscow and Beijing.

Taking to his X account, Bolton wrote, “Trump’s leniency on the Chinese, and heavy-handed tariffs on India, jeopardise decades of American efforts to bring India away from Russia and China.”

Why tariffs could have the ‘worst outcome’

ALSO READ: Trump admin moves to dismiss Harvard's lawsuit over ban on foreign students Speaking to CNN, Bolton, who also served as the US ambassador to the UN, said the tariffs had produced “the worst outcome” for Washington, as India reacted “very negatively,” particularly after noting that China had been spared similar measures. He warned that the tariff aimed at hurting Russia risks drawing India closer to both Russia and China.

While Washington appeared to be pursuing a deal with Beijing by softening its stance, New Delhi faced higher tariff rates and tighter measures. Trump recently imposed a 25 per cent tariff on India, along with another 25 per cent penalty for buying oil from Russia. This disparity, Bolton said, undermined US strategic interests. Modi looks to strengthen ties with Russia and China Bolton’s comments came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. As reported earlier by Business Standard, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepen the partnership between their countries.