Home / India News / Festival bonanza: Railways offers 20% rebate on confirmed return tickets

Festival bonanza: Railways offers 20% rebate on confirmed return tickets

Railway Board's August 8, 2025 circular offers 20% rebate on base fare for confirmed return tickets booked for the same passengers, class, and origin-destination pair

Indian Railways
Under the scheme, bookings will open on August 14, 2025, for onward journeys scheduled between October 13 and October 26, 2025 (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 3:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Ministry of Railways has announced an experimental "Round Trip Package for Festival Rush" scheme aimed at easing passenger congestion and ensuring smoother travel during the upcoming festive season.

According to a Railway Board circular issued on August 8, 2025, the scheme offers a 20 per cent rebate on the base fare of the return journey for passengers booking confirmed tickets for both onward and return travel for the same set of passengers, class, and origin-destination pair. The initiative aims to redistribute crowding, facilitate hassle-free bookings, and enhance the utilisation of train services, including special trains, in both directions.

Under the scheme, bookings will open on August 14, 2025, for onward journeys scheduled between October 13 and October 26, 2025. The corresponding return journey must be booked using the connecting journey feature for travel between November 17 and December 1, 2025. Advance reservation period norms will not apply to the return journey booking. The scheme will be valid across all classes and trains, except those operating with flexi-fare pricing, and will only apply to confirmed tickets.

Both onward and return journey tickets must be booked using the same mode, either Internet (online) booking or counter booking at reservation offices. No additional fare collection will be performed if any arise during charting for these PNRs. No fare refund is permissible for tickets booked under this scheme. The scheme applies to all classes and trains, including special trains (on demand), except for trains with Flexi fare.

It also does not allow any modifications or additional concessions to be permitted. The offer excludes the use of rail travel coupons, vouchers, passes, and PTOs for the discounted return trip. The Railway Board has directed zonal railways to ensure wide publicity through the press, media, and station announcements to inform passengers about the scheme.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RG Kar case: Protestors reach Howrah's Santragachi, try to breach barricade

Sanskrit is a timeless source of knowledge: PM Modi on World Sanskrit Day

6 in 10 flyers report baggage weight errors on airline scales: Survey

State Bar Councils, BCI cannot charge 'optional' fee from new lawyers: SC

IMD issues red alert for Delhi, heavy rainfall likely in several areas

Topics :Railways Indian Railwaysfestivals

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story