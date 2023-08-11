Home / India News / U'khand to introduce MBBS courses in Hindi in state medical colleges in Aug

U'khand to introduce MBBS courses in Hindi in state medical colleges in Aug

Rawat said Uttarakhand will be the second state in the country after Madhya Pradesh to bring such an initiative

Press Trust of India Dehradun
Representative Image (Photo: iStock)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2023 | 4:08 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Uttarakhand will introduce MBBS courses in Hindi in the state's medical colleges this month, Minister of Health and Education Dhan Singh Rawat said here on Friday.

He said Uttarakhand will be the second state in the country after Madhya Pradesh to bring such an initiative.

Rawat said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has agreed to formally launch the MBBS courses in Hindi in Uttarakhand's medical colleges before the end of August.

He added that the syllabus for the courses in Hindi was prepared by a state government-appointed committee of expert doctors, who studied the Madhya Pradesh model before finalising it for medical colleges of Uttarakhand.

The Uttarakhand minister said the syllabus was submitted by an expert panel to the Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna University of Medical Education, which has also completed all formalities for its introduction.

It will be a big gift for the students who have had Hindi as their medium of education, he added.

Rawat had gone to Delhi to invite the Union health minister to formally launch the MBBS courses in Hindi in Uttarakhand and attend the groundbreaking ceremony of a satellite centre of AIIMS, Rishikesh, in Udham Singh Nagar.

He said Mandaviya gave his consent to attend both programmes.

Also Read

Mansukh Mandaviya lays foundation stone of 500 bedded hospital in Dehradun

BJP CEC meeting today to finalise candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls

Govt working to level number of medical UG and PG seats in 4 yrs: Mandaviya

India set to emerge global production hub for medical devices: Mandaviya

Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurates 2 CGHS centres in Panchkula, Chandigarh

Govt tables bills in LS to end British-era laws of IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act

Khudiram Bose Martyrdom Day: Hidden facts about this young revolutionary

Money laundering case: SC grants two-month interim bail to Nawab Malik

No compensation paid from Environment Relief Fund since 2019: Govt

Virat Kohli India's highest-paid Instagram celeb; here's how much he earns

Topics :UttarakhandMBBSMedical colleges

First Published: Aug 11 2023 | 4:08 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: Report

ITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit lines

MP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systems

Samsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early trade

G20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt

Next Story