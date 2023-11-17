Home / India News / U'khand tunnel collapse: 21 m drilled through rubble for labourers' rescue

U'khand tunnel collapse: 21 m drilled through rubble for labourers' rescue

The workers need to drill up to 60 metres to insert 800 mm and 900 mm diameter pipes one after the other -- with the help of a giant drill machine till an escape passage is created for the labourers.

Press Trust of India Uttarkashi
Rescue and relief operation underway after a portion of an under-construction tunnel between Silkyara and Dandalgaon on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri national highway collapsed, in Uttarkashi district, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 9:03 AM IST
Working overnight with a powerful machine, rescue workers drilled 21 metres through the rubble in Silkyara tunnel, inching closer to the 40 labourers trapped there for five days.

The workers need to drill up to 60 metres to insert 800 mm and 900 mm diameter pipes one after the other -- with the help of a giant drill machine till an escape passage is created for the labourers stuck behind the collapsed portion of the under-construction tunnel, NHIDCL Director Anshu Manish Khalkho said.

The labourers have been trapped since Sunday morning when a part of the tunnel collapsed following a landslide.

"Drilling has been done up to 21 metres so far," the state emergency operation centre's control room in Silkyara said.

The stretch where debris is accumulated begins 270 metres from the mouth of the tunnel at Silkyara side.

Uttarkashi District Magistrate Abhishek Ruhela said that the trapped workers are safe and being supplied with oxygen, medicines, and food and water through pipes.

Constant communication is being maintained with them to keep up their morale, he said.

Topics :Uttarakhand

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 9:03 AM IST

