Vital for the world to stand against 'might is right' culture: PM Modi

At a time when the pressure on natural resources and infrastructure is increasing, it is vital that the world stands against the "might is right" culture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

In an interview with Moneycontrol, PM Modi said that shared prosperity through optimum utilisation of resources is the only way ahead.

"In such a context, India has a resource that is perhaps more important than any other kind of resource – human capital which is skilled and talented," he said.

PM Modi added that India's demography makes it "extremely relevant for the planet's future". "It also gives nations of the world a strong reason to partner with us in the pursuit of progress," he added.

On being asked if, nearly 25 years after its establishment, G20 has been able to meet its objectives, PM Modi said that it would also be a good idea to seek the views of nations outside the G20, especially from the global south.

"Such inputs would be very valuable to chart the future course for the next 25 years," he said, adding that it would be "wonderful" if the United Nations (UN) had undertaken such an exercise when it turned 75 years old. UN completed 75 years of its establishment in 2020.





Also Read: Delhi: Gopal Rai holds meeting on winter action plan to fight air pollution Modi also batted for reformed multilateralism, stating that international relations should be democratised and not just about government-to-government relations.

"Increasing people-to-people contact through avenues such as trade and tourism, sports and science, culture and commerce, and mobility of talent and technology, amongst others, will create a true understanding between different nations, their aspirations and their points of view," he said.

Modi highlighted how India has raised concerns about the global south at several forums, including G20, for many years.

"As soon as we became the President of the G20, we held the Voice of Global South Summit, which made it clear that we were a voice for the inclusion of those who felt excluded from the global discourse and institutional priorities," he said.

He added that India has also given importance to its ties with Africa. At the G20, India has given momentum to the idea of the inclusion of the African Union.

On climate change, Modi said that a disproportionate focus on restrictions, criticism and blame cannot help us tackle any challenge. Positive actions like sustainable agriculture and lifestyle transformation must be undertaken for it.

Moreover, countries should be more sensitive towards the countries that are at the receiving end of the impact of the climate crisis.





Also Read: G20: 3,254 posters removed, waste-to-art sculptures installed in Delhi He also said that as part of its G20 Presidency, India has been promoting a stable, transparent and fair trade regime. Moreover, for the first time in G20 history, a troika is being developed with Indonesia, India and Brazil.

"This troika can amplify the voice of the developing world, at a crucial time when there are increased tensions due to global geopolitics," he said.