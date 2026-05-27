Uganda national in Bengaluru tests negative for Ebola after isolation

A Uganda national with recent travel history from the East African nation has tested negative for Ebola after she was placed under isolation in Bengaluru as a precautionary measure when she reported mild symptoms of body ache, official sources said on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old woman was placed under isolation at the state-run Epidemic Diseases Hospital in Bengaluru for observation and further evaluation, the sources said.

A sample was collected and sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for testing, and the result has returned negative for Ebola virus disease (EVD), they said.

"The individual is otherwise in a healthy condition now," a source said.