Aadhaar face authentication transactions surpass 2-billion mark, says MeitY

In its monthly data released on August 8, the ministry also said that face authentication reached an all-time high of 193.6 million transactions in July 2025

Aadhaar
The ministry added that July also saw the highest number of face authentication transactions in a single day, with over 12.2 million transactions recorded on July 1, 2025. Photo: Shutterstock
Rahul Goreja New delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 9:01 PM IST
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has recorded 2 billion Aadhaar face authentication transactions, marking rapid growth in biometric verification across the country, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) said on Monday.
 
Adoption has accelerated sharply, with 500 million transactions completed by mid-2024. This figure doubled to 1 billion by January 2025 and reached 2 billion in less than six months thereafter, the ministry added.
 
In its monthly data released on August 8, the ministry also said that face authentication reached an all-time high of 193.6 million transactions in July 2025, compared to 57.7 million transactions during the same period in the previous financial year. This also marks a 22 per cent sequential growth from June 2025.
 
The ministry added that July also saw the highest number of face authentication transactions in a single day, with over 12.2 million transactions recorded on July 1, 2025. The previous record was set on March 1, 2025, when more than 10.7 million transactions were completed, it added. 
 
"Reaching 2 billion Aadhaar Face Authentication transactions in such a short time underlines the trust and confidence that both residents and service providers have in Aadhaar’s secure, inclusive, and innovative authentication ecosystem.” He added, “From villages to metros, UIDAI is joining forces with governments, banks, and service providers to make Aadhaar Face Authentication a grand success and by giving every Indian the power to prove their identity instantly, securely, and anywhere," UIDAI Chief Executive Officer Bhuvnesh Kumar said.
 
The ministry said this achievement goes beyond figures, demonstrating how inclusive technology, when effectively expanded, can close gaps, empower people, and speed up India’s progress toward a fully connected and assured digital future.

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 9:01 PM IST

