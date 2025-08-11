SC orders relocation of all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to designated shelters

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the rounding up and relocation of all stray dogs from Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram to designated dog shelters. A two-judge bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan also directed the authorities to ensure that the canines do not return to the streets.

Terming the situation “extremely grim”, the bench warned that any individual or organisation obstructing the collection of stray dogs would be held in contempt of court.

“If any individual or any organisation comes in the way of such force picking up stray dogs and rounding them up, and if it is reported to us, we shall proceed to take strict action against any such resistance which may be offered,” the bench said.

The orders came during a suo motu hearing on incidents of stray dog bites leading to an increase in rabies cases in the Delhi-National Capital Region. The case will be heard again after six weeks. During the hearing, the court also questioned the practice of returning dogs to their locality after sterilisation, calling it “absurd” and without logic. ALSO READ: SC crackdown on stray dog menace: How other nations tackled the problem “We have noticed one very absurd and unreasonable rule — if you pick up a stray dog from one part, you sterilise the dog and put him at the same place — that’s absolutely absurd and doesn’t make any sense at all. Why should that stray dog come back to the locality and for what?” Justice Pardiwala remarked.

The court directed civic bodies in Delhi and the NCR region to ensure they have sufficient staff and resources to immunise and care for the dogs, and said that shelters must have closed-circuit cameras so that no dog is released or taken out later. Over the next eight weeks, authorities should start by creating shelters for roughly 5,000 dogs, the court said, adding that the directions were being passed in the “larger public interest”. “Infants and young children should not, at any cost, fall prey to such dog bites leading to rabies. The action should inspire confidence in the minds of people, young and old, that they can move around freely on roads without any fear of being bitten by a stray dog,” the court said.