Home / India News / SC orders relocation of all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to designated shelters

SC orders relocation of all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to designated shelters

Supreme Court orders removal of stray dogs in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram to shelters, warning against obstruction and citing rising rabies and bite cases

Stray dogs
During the hearing, the court also questioned the practice of returning dogs to their locality after sterilisation, calling it “absurd” and without logic. | Photo: Unsplash.com
Aashish Aryan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 7:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the rounding up and relocation of all stray dogs from Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram to designated dog shelters. A two-judge bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan also directed the authorities to ensure that the canines do not return to the streets.
 
Terming the situation “extremely grim”, the bench warned that any individual or organisation obstructing the collection of stray dogs would be held in contempt of court.
 
“If any individual or any organisation comes in the way of such force picking up stray dogs and rounding them up, and if it is reported to us, we shall proceed to take strict action against any such resistance which may be offered,” the bench said.
 
The orders came during a suo motu hearing on incidents of stray dog bites leading to an increase in rabies cases in the Delhi-National Capital Region. The case will be heard again after six weeks.
 
During the hearing, the court also questioned the practice of returning dogs to their locality after sterilisation, calling it “absurd” and without logic.
 
“We have noticed one very absurd and unreasonable rule — if you pick up a stray dog from one part, you sterilise the dog and put him at the same place — that’s absolutely absurd and doesn’t make any sense at all. Why should that stray dog come back to the locality and for what?” Justice Pardiwala remarked. 
 
The court directed civic bodies in Delhi and the NCR region to ensure they have sufficient staff and resources to immunise and care for the dogs, and said that shelters must have closed-circuit cameras so that no dog is released or taken out later.
 
Over the next eight weeks, authorities should start by creating shelters for roughly 5,000 dogs, the court said, adding that the directions were being passed in the “larger public interest”.
 
“Infants and young children should not, at any cost, fall prey to such dog bites leading to rabies. The action should inspire confidence in the minds of people, young and old, that they can move around freely on roads without any fear of being bitten by a stray dog,” the court said.
 
Dog bite cases across the country have risen by nearly 70 per cent between 2022 and 2024. In 2024, a total of 3.7 million dog bites and 54 suspected human deaths due to rabies were reported, according to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
 
Last month, the Bombay High Court directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to ensure that people did not feed pigeons in the 51 kabutar khanas (pigeon-feeding spots) across the city.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Parliamentary panel questions accuracy of data in Jal Jeevan Mission system

Parliament passes Merchant Shipping Bill 2025 amid Opposition protests

Govt targets 50 countries including West Asia, Africa to boost exports

India records normal monsoon rainfall but distribution varies across states

LIVE: LS passes Income-Tax (No 2) Bill and Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill

Topics :Supreme CourtStray dogsRabies

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 6:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story