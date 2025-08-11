Home / India News / Civil Aviation Ministry reports 10 emergency landings since Jan 2024

Civil Aviation Ministry reports 10 emergency landings since Jan 2024

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol also said 171 regulatory audits have been conducted by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) from 2020 till June 2025

Aviation sector, airplanes, Flights
"All the airport operators have been directed to carry out a thorough evaluation of all civil, electrical and technical aspects of the building, including the design, specifications and workmanship of the roof sheeting structure before the onset of monsoon every year," Mohol said.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 7:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Civil Aviation Ministry on Monday said 10 incidents of emergency landings of aircraft due to technical snags have been reported since January 2024.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol also said 171 regulatory audits have been conducted by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) from 2020 till June 2025.

Replying to a question, Mohol said that two incidents of turbulence and 10 incidents of emergency landings due to technical snags have been reported since January 2024. "In addition to the above, on 12.06.2025, Air India aircraft VT-ANB declared MAYDAY and eventually met with an accident," he added.

A total of 260 people died in the crash of Air India's plane, which was operating the flight from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick on June 12.

In a separate written reply, the minister said that structural audits of Delhi Airport's Terminal 2 and 3, conducted by IIT Madras, found both structures to be safe.

"During heavy rain, forecourt canopy collapsed at Terminal 1D of Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, on 28.06.2024. On 25.05.2025, there was no incident of roof collapse at Delhi Airport.

"However, a small portion of the tensile fabric (a non-structural element) in the forecourt area tore off due to an unusually high-intensity thunderstorm, accompanied by strong winds and unprecedented rainfall over a short duration. The incident had no impact on airport operations," Mohol said.

According to him, a thorough inspection and investigation of the canopy structure of Terminal 1D of Delhi Airport was carried out by Cortex Construction Solutions Pvt Ltd.

The test results have been subsequently validated by IIT-Banaras Hindu University, and the structure has been found to be safe, he added.

Further, he said a detailed structural study was also undertaken by Larsen & Toubro's Engineering, Design & Research Centre (EDRC) prior to commencement of reconstruction works, with the prior approval of IIT Delhi.

"All the airport operators have been directed to carry out a thorough evaluation of all civil, electrical and technical aspects of the building, including the design, specifications and workmanship of the roof sheeting structure before the onset of monsoon every year," Mohol said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SC order on stray dogs to be implemented with clear plan: Delhi CM

SC orders relocation of all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to designated shelters

130K minors enrolled under NPS Vatsalya Scheme till August 3: Govt

Parliamentary panel questions accuracy of data in Jal Jeevan Mission system

Parliament passes Merchant Shipping Bill 2025 amid Opposition protests

Topics :Civil Aviation Ministryemergency landingIIT MadrasIIT DelhiAir India

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 7:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story