SC order on stray dogs to be implemented with clear plan: Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the issue of the stray dog menace has reached a critical stage, and the government will address it through a "comprehensive", "well-structured" plan.

The Delhi government is also likely to hold a high-level meeting headed by the chief minister on Tuesday and will discuss steps to implement the court order, officials said.

The Supreme Court on Monday directed authorities to remove all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR localities and put them in shelters, saying the canines won't return to the streets. The top court was hearing a suo motu case initiated on July 28 over stray dog bites leading to rabies in the national capital.

Calling the incidents of stray dog bites "extremely grim", a bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan passed a slew of directions and warned of strict action against an individual or organisation in case of obstruction, which might also prompt the court to initiate contempt proceedings. The people of Delhi have been grappling with the stray dog problem for years, Gupta said. Everyone is aware of how previous governments dealt with the issue and the state of affairs in the municipal corporation. "After our government assumed office, we initiated discussions and began working towards a lasting solution," she said at a press briefing.

Observing that the Supreme Court order holds great significance for the government, she emphasised that their foremost priority is to provide relief to the citizens of Delhi. ALSO READ: SC orders relocation of all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to designated shelters "This problem has now reached a critical stage, and we will address it through a comprehensive, well-structured plan to ensure the people of Delhi get the relief they deserve," she said. Delhi's Development and Animal Husbandry Minister Kapil Mishra said that the government will implement the court verdict in a time-bound manner, which he described as showing a path to provide relief to the Delhi people from the fear of rabies and stray animals.

In a post on X, Mishra said, "Under the leadership of CM Rekha Gupta, the Delhi government's animal department will work with all agencies to study this order and move forward in the direction of its proper implementation." The minister said that the Delhi government will pay special attention to the welfare of the stray animals while implementing the court order. "The SC's directions have removed whatever obstacles were there in our way. We will implement the directions with compassion and care towards animals," Mishra said, referring to extant rules prescribing the civic bodies to restore the stray dogs to their original places after sterilisation.