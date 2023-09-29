UK visit was successful, proposals worth Rs 12,500 cr signed: CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said that his visit to the United Kingdom was successful and that agreements were signed for investment proposals worth more than Rs 12,500 crore.

While speaking to reporters after his arrival here, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister said that an agreement was also inked with the British Tourism Minister to prepare an action plan to increase the tourist movement between Uttarakhand and Britain.

Dhami said that to establish better coordination between our immigrant brothers and sisters and the Uttarakhand government and to take prompt action on their investment proposals, a Uttarakhand Immigrant Cell will be created in the Chief Minister's Office.

He said that the way the Indian Diaspora welcomed him with Uttarakhandi customs and musical instruments at Heathrow Airport, was in itself a special experience.

The same evening, the Indian Diaspora in London organized a cultural evening to welcome the Dhami-led state delegation.

The Chief Minister said that in the meeting held with France's Poma Group on September 26, an agreement worth Rs 2,000 crore was signed to connect the tourist areas and remote areas of Uttarakhand by ropeway and to use this medium for public transportation. "It was also proposed to work to explore the possibilities of developing the country's first ropeway manufacturing park in the state by Poma Group," he said.

After that, in a meeting with people involved in various activities in the tourism sector at the High Commission of India in London, an action plan was brainstormed to accelerate tourism activities in Uttarakhand and they were given information about the new tourism policy of the state.

After this, an investment agreement of Rs 4,800 crore was signed with the group.

A meeting was held with the Lord Mayor of London Municipal Corporation for technical assistance in raising funds from the bond market regarding financial arrangements to develop the infrastructure of Uttarakhand.

Apart from that, in the meeting with the officials of the German Embassy, ​​there was a detailed discussion regarding Germany's support to Uttarakhand in terms of technical education and skill development as well as inviting our skilled workers to work in Germany.