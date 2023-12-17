LIVE: PM Modi to inaugurate terminal at Surat Airport, Diamond Bourse

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Surat in Gujarat and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. On Sunday, at around 10:45 AM, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the new integrated terminal building at Surat Airport. Following this, at around 11:15 AM, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Surat Diamond Bourse, a press release from the Prime Minister's Office said. Thereafter, PM Modi will travel to Varanasi, and at around 3:30 PM, he will participate in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. At around 5:15 PM, he will inaugurate Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2023 at Namo Ghat. In response to the Governor's address in the Assembly, which has stoked controversy, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha said it has become a precedent to keep blaming the democratically elected governments. "Unfortunately, it is a precedent in the country today to keep blaming the democratically elected governments. In our Governor's speech yesterday, after the new government in Telangana was elected, the previous governments have been maligned in quite harsh words," Kavitha, who is also the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said speaking to ANI on Saturday. This comes after Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday said that after the Telangana elections in which the Congress emerged victorous, the state has "liberated themselves from "autocratic rule." The Taliban regime in Afghanistan is sending Afghan women to prison to protect them from gender-based violence, Khaama Press reported, citing the Office of the Deputy of the United Nations in Afghanistan. The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has stated that gender-based violence against women and girls existed in Afghanistan even before the dominance of the Taliban. However, with the advent of the new regime, the social life of women has been limited, and family violence against women, especially by their husbands, has increased. The UNAMA office added that before the re-establishment of the Taliban, there were 23 shelters for the protection of women survivors of gender-based violence in the country, none of which are now active. The Taliban have also deemed protective shelters for women "safe houses" and declared them unnecessary.