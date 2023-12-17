Home / India News / LIVE: PM Modi to inaugurate terminal at Surat Airport, Diamond Bourse
LiveNew Update

LIVE: PM Modi to inaugurate terminal at Surat Airport, Diamond Bourse

Catch all the latest LIVE updates from across the globe here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Narendra Modi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2023 | 9:16 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

In response to the Governor's address in the Assembly, which has stoked controversy, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha said it has become a precedent to keep blaming the democratically elected governments. "Unfortunately, it is a precedent in the country today to keep blaming the democratically elected governments. In our Governor's speech yesterday, after the new government in Telangana was elected, the previous governments have been maligned in quite harsh words," Kavitha, who is also the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said speaking to ANI on Saturday. This comes after Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday said that after the Telangana elections in which the Congress emerged victorous, the state has "liberated themselves from "autocratic rule." The Taliban regime in Afghanistan is sending Afghan women to prison to protect them from gender-based violence, Khaama Press reported, citing the Office of the Deputy of the United Nations in Afghanistan. The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has stated that gender-based violence against women and girls existed in Afghanistan even before the dominance of the Taliban. However, with the advent of the new regime, the social life of women has been limited, and family violence against women, especially by their husbands, has increased. The UNAMA office added that before the re-establishment of the Taliban, there were 23 shelters for the protection of women survivors of gender-based violence in the country, none of which are now active. The Taliban have also deemed protective shelters for women "safe houses" and declared them unnecessary.

Key Events

8:28 AM

PM Modi to inaugurate terminal building at Surat Airport, Diamond Bourse

LT

"Donate for Dynasty": Union Minister Kiren Rijiju slams Congress for its crowdfunding campaign

Targetting the new crowdfunding campaign of Congress titled as 'Donate for Desh', Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday called it the "Donate for Dynasty scheme", and further took a dig at the Gandhi family stating that this scheme has been brought to bear the lifestyle expenses of the dynasty.

Kiren Rijiju mentioned that Congress had to come up with this scheme after Income Tax department unearthed and seized the money found at the premises linked to Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Sahu.

LT

Govt improving people's health with holistic approach, campaigns: Amit Shah

The Centre has taken up the mission to improve the health of people with a holistic approach by increasing the budget for it and launching various schemes and campaigns in the last one decade, Union Minister Amit Shah has said.

Addressing the 6th Advancements in Endourology Conference here on Saturday, Shah also thanked doctors and paramedical staff for working with dedication in the fight against Covid-19.

LT

4 killed as truck crashes into roadside eatery in Uttar Pradesh

At least four men were killed and two others sustained injuries after a speeding truck crashed into a roadside eatery on the Etawah-Kanpur National Highway here, police said on Sunday.

District Magistrate Avnish Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar and other senior officers visited the spot to oversee relief and rescue operations, they said. The accident occurred at around 10.30 pm on Saturday in Ikdil area of Etawah district, Santosh Kumar said.

LT

Boston Tea Party turns 250 years old with reenactments of the revolutionary protest

Patriotic mobs and harbour tea-dumping returned to Boston on Saturday as the city marked the 250th anniversary of the revolutionary protest that preceded America's independence.

The commemoration of the Boston Tea Party included scheduled reenactments of the throwing of tea leaves into the city's harbour and community meetings that preceded the defiant act on December 16, 1773 though this time, the symbolic protest was aided by spotlights and microphones. City officials were expecting thousands of visitors for the celebration.

LT

Precedent today to keep blaming democratically elected govt: K Kavitha

In response to the Governor's address in the Assembly, which has stoked controversy, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha said it has become a precedent to keep blaming the democratically elected governments.
 
"Unfortunately, it is a precedent in the country today to keep blaming the democratically elected governments. In our Governor's speech yesterday, after the new government in Telangana was elected, the previous governments have been maligned in quite harsh words," Kavitha, who is also the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said speaking to ANI on Saturday.

LT

PM Modi to inaugurate terminal building at Surat Airport, Diamond Bourse

On Sunday, at around 10:45 AM, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the new integrated terminal building at Surat Airport. Following this, at around 11:15 AM, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Surat Diamond Bourse, a press release from the Prime Minister's Office said.

Thereafter, PM Modi will travel to Varanasi, and at around 3:30 PM, he will participate in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. At around 5:15 PM, he will inaugurate Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2023 at Namo Ghat.

LT

Women survivors of gender-based violence being jailed by Taliban: UN Report

The Taliban regime in Afghanistan is sending Afghan women to prison to protect them from gender-based violence, Khaama Press reported, citing the Office of the Deputy of the United Nations in Afghanistan.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has stated that gender-based violence against women and girls existed in Afghanistan even before the dominance of the Taliban. However, with the advent of the new regime, the social life of women has been limited, and family violence against women, especially by their husbands, has increased

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiTalibanSuratGujaratVaranasiAfghanistanwomenCrime against womenUnited NationsTRSTelangana Rashtra Samithik chandrasekhar raoCongressTelangana govtTelangana

First Published: Dec 17 2023 | 8:27 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

NCLAT refuses to stay Zee-Sony merger, case now to be heard in January

Bank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 2,500 cr via Basel III compliant bonds

Technology News

Google reportedly working on Pixel-exclusive AI assistant 'Pixie': Details

Intel unveils AI experience-focused Core Ultra mobile chips: Details here

India News

Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan chief minister today in Jaipur

Parl security breach: 2 more nabbed, 6 teams formed to lead investigation

Economy News

Chhattisgarh CM chairs 1st cabinet meet, promises 1.8 mn houses under PMAY

Crypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva