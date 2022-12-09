Private member's bill on Uniform Civil Code introduced in Rajya Sabha

-
ALSO READ
All states should enact Uniform Civil Code like Uttarakhand will: Dhami
No direction can be issued to Parliament to frame UCC: Centre tells SC
Uniform Civil Code will be implemented across country one day: Minister
MP govt to form new committee for implementation of Uniform Civil Code
Ahead of polls, Gujarat govt decides to form committee to implement UCC
-
A controversial private member's Bill that seeks to provide for a panel to prepare a Uniform Civil Code was introduced in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.
'The Uniform Civil Code in India Bill, 2020' was introduced in the Upper House amid protests from opposition parties.
BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena moved for leave to introduce the Bill to provide for the constitution of the national inspection and investigation committee for preparation of a Uniform Civil Code and its implementation throughout India and for matters connected therewith during the private member's business.
However, Opposition members from the Congress, CPI, CPI(M), Trinamool Congress protested against the introduction of the Bill saying it will "destroy" the social fabric and unity in diversity that is prevalent in the country.
With the Opposition members seeking withdrawal of the Bill, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar called for division and the motion for introduction of the Bill was passed with 63 votes in favour and 23 against it.
In the past, although the Bill was listed for introduction, it was not moved in the Upper House.
The Bill envisages a collection of laws to protect the personal rights of all citizens without considering religion.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 17:42 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU