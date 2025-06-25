Govt clears revised ₹5,940 crore plan for Jharia Coalfield rehabilitation

As a part of the previous plan implemented in 2009, the Ministry of Coal managed to reduce the number of fire sites in the Jharia Coalfield from 77 to 27, resulting in a significant reduction of the affected surface area from 17.32 square kilometres to just 1.80 square kilometres.

Livelihood support

Key livelihood support measures in the revised plan include:

A one-time Livelihood Grant of ₹1 lakh for both Legal Title Holder (LTH) and Non-Legal Title Holder (Non-LTH) families

Access to credit support of up to ₹3 lakh through an institutional credit pipeline

Establishment of a Jharia Alternative Livelihoods Rehabilitation Fund to promote livelihood-related activities

Implementation of skill development programmes in collaboration with Multi Skill Development Institutes operating in the region

Infrastructure and essential amenities at resettlement sites

The plan also provides for the development of necessary infrastructure and services at resettlement sites:

Roads, electricity, water supply, and sewerage systems

Construction of schools, hospitals, skill development centres, community halls, and other common facilities

The Jharia Coalfield fires

The Jharia Coalfield, located in Jharkhand, is one of India's oldest and most important coal mining regions. It has been plagued for decades by underground coal seam fires and land subsidence, which have caused extensive environmental damage and displaced numerous families. According to previous reports and studies, fire in the coal seams has been burning since the early 20th century, making rehabilitation efforts a long-standing challenge.