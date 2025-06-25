From Lucknow to the ISS: Shubhanshu Shukla scripts history with Ax-4 launch

Lucknow's Triveni Nagar was soaked in tears and pride as the family of Indian Air Force (IAF) Group Captain and astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla watched him soar into space, becoming only the second Indian to do so.

At precisely 12:01 pm IST, the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Nasa’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, carrying the Ax-4 crew to the International Space Station (ISS).

READ AXIOM MISSION-4 UPDATES LIVE The mission is being piloted by Shukla, a 39-year-old test pilot with the IAF, whose journey from the lanes of Lucknow to the edge of Earth’s atmosphere is now etched into India’s space history.

‘A moment of pride’ in Lucknow As the rocket engines thundered into the sky, emotions overflowed thousands of miles away in Lucknow. Shukla’s mother, Asha Shukla, spoke with immense pride: “It is a moment of pride for us and everyone else. Posters are being put up everywhere... He has all the support of our daughter-in-law. This could not have been possible without her.” His father, Shambhu Dayal Shukla, added, “We are delighted. Our blessings are with him... He is bringing laurels to Lucknow, the state and our country... We are proud of him.” Earlier in the day, Asha Shukla performed a traditional Indian ritual by virtually offering her son dahi cheeni — a good luck gesture practiced in Indian households before important tasks.

Born in 1985 — just a year after Rakesh Sharma became the first Indian in space — Shukla now carries that legacy forward. The Ax-4 mission is a collaboration between Isro and Nasa, announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2023 visit to the US. Shukla is accompanied by: Dr Peggy Whitson (Commander): The most experienced US astronaut, with 675 days in space Slawosz Uznanski (Poland, ESA): Physicist and CERN engineer Tibor Kapu (Hungary): HUNOR astronaut and specialist in polymers and radiation Flight to the ISS The Falcon 9 lifted off from Launch Complex 39A — the same historic site used for Apollo 11. The Dragon spacecraft will take around 28 hours to reach the ISS and is expected to dock by 4:30 pm IST on June 26.

Shukla, as mission pilot, oversees navigation, trajectory monitoring, and system backups — bringing his experience as a test pilot of aircraft such as the MiG-21, MiG-29, and Sukhoi-30 MKI into spaceflight. What's on the agenda in space? Once aboard the ISS, Shukla will conduct seven Indian-designed scientific experiments, including: Growing Indian superfoods like moong and methi in microgravity Studying microbial behaviour, muscle loss, and mental health in space Exploring algae as a sustainable space food source Observing human cell ageing in zero gravity He is also expected to interact with Indian students from space, inspiring the next generation of explorers.

Why Ax-4 is a game-changer for India The Ax-4 mission is a significant step for India’s Gaganyaan programme, the country's upcoming indigenous human spaceflight project. Shukla is one of four astronauts shortlisted for the mission, currently scheduled for launch in late 2026 or early 2027. The current mission provides critical real-time exposure to life in space — from pre-launch quarantine to post-mission recovery — and will directly contribute to India’s readiness for long-duration spaceflight. The 14-day Ax-4 mission also includes research backed by the ESA, Nasa, and Hungary’s HUNOR programme. Polish experiments will focus on neurofeedback, gut microbiome changes, and wearable health tech, while Hungarian researchers will study cognition, motor skills, and even fruit fly resilience.