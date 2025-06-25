Astronaut Shukla carries hopes, aspirations of 1.4 bn Indians: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday welcomed the successful launch of Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station and said astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla carries with him the wishes, hopes and aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians.

"We welcome the successful launch of the Space Mission carrying astronauts from India, Hungary, Poland and the US," Modi said in a post on X.

He said Group Captain Shukla is on the way to become the first Indian to go to International Space Station.

"He carries with him the wishes, hopes and aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians. Wish him and other astronauts all the success," Modi said.