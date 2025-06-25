Home / India News / Astronaut Shukla carries hopes, aspirations of 1.4 bn Indians: PM Modi

Astronaut Shukla carries hopes, aspirations of 1.4 bn Indians: PM Modi

He said Group Captain Shukla is on the way to become the first Indian to go to International Space Station

Modi, Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday welcomed the successful launch of Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 2:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday welcomed the successful launch of Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station and said astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla carries with him the wishes, hopes and aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians.

"We welcome the successful launch of the Space Mission carrying astronauts from India, Hungary, Poland and the US," Modi said in a post on X. 

 

He said Group Captain Shukla is on the way to become the first Indian to go to International Space Station.

"He carries with him the wishes, hopes and aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians. Wish him and other astronauts all the success," Modi said. 

The Axiom-4 mission, marking the return to space for India, Hungary and Poland, blasted off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida at 12:01 pm on Wednesday.

The astronauts will spend 14 days at the International Space Station conducting over 60 science experiments.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: Donald Trump set to meet Nato allies amid doubts over US defence commitment

From Lucknow to the ISS: Shubhanshu Shukla scripts history with Ax-4 launch

Axiom-4 Mission highlights: Shubhanshu Shukla, crew successfully launched towards ISS

Wife does not need husband's nod to get a passport, rules Madras HC

'It was a great ride': Shubhanshu Shukla's first message after lift-off

Topics :Indian Space Research OrganisationNASAIndia space mission

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story