Govt approves ₹3,626 crore for Pune Metro Phase-2 to connect key IT hubs

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved ₹3,626.24 crore for Phase-2 of the Pune Metro Rail Project. It includes Vanaz to Chandani Chowk (Corridor 2A) and Ramwadi to Wagholi/Vitthalwadi (Corridor 2B), as extensions of the existing Vanaz–Ramwadi corridor under Phase-1. ALSO READ: MMRDA to build Dharavi as multi-modal transit hub with metro, rail links These two elevated corridors will span 12.75 km and include 13 stations, connecting suburbs such as Chandani Chowk, Bavdhan, Kothrud, Kharadi, and Wagholi. The project is scheduled for completion within four years. “These extensions will serve key IT hubs, commercial areas, educational institutions, and residential pockets, increasing the share of public transport and ridership across the network,” the government said in a statement.

The new corridors will also integrate at the District Court Interchange Station with Line-1 (Nigdi–Katraj) and Line-3 (Hinjewadi–District Court) to enable seamless multimodal urban travel. The proposed metro extension will help decongest highly busy routes such as Paud Road and Nagar Road. The government also noted that it has a long-term mobility plan to connect intercity bus services with the metro stations. The government said bus services from cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru will be integrated at Chandani Chowk, while those from Ahilya Nagar and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar will connect at Wagholi, allowing passengers to easily access Pune’s metro system.