Union Minister shares big update on Chandrayaan-3 landing, details here

Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh shared a major update about the Chandrayaan-3 mission, as the probe successfully completed the fourth orbit-raising manoeuvre on Thursday

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Chandrayaan-3 successfully completed the fourth orbit-raising manoeuvre on Thursday

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2023 | 11:30 AM IST
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) achieved another major success on the Chandrayaan mission as they successfully performed the fourth orbit raising manoeuvre of the Chandrayaan-3 on Thursday from Bengaluru. 

The space organisation conducted the remote operation from the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC).

The Chandrayaan-3 is expected to land on the moon's surface on August 23.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh shares the big update

Science and Technology Minister, Jitendra Singh, shared a major update while talking to ANI stating that Chandrayaan-3 had successfully completed the fourth orbit raising manoeuvre on Thursday. He added that the spacecraft is one step closer to the moon.

While explaining the Chandrayaan-3 path, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that the lunar exploration craft after executing a series of orbit-raising burns will start its translunar injection (TLI) burn, likely on July 31. Thereafter, it will analyse the appropriate landing location on the south pole of the moon and execute the operation by August 23.

The minister further said the Chandrayaan-3 will enter the moon's orbit by the first week of August.

Chandrayaan-3 travel update

The ISRO has planned the next firing of Chandrayaan-3 for July 25 between 2 pm to 3 pm.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched on July 14 and is likely to land on the South pole of the moon by August 23.

Earlier in the day, ISRO Chairman Somanath S, while delivering the inaugural address to the Space Science Technology & Awareness Training (START) programme 2023, said that the Chandrayaan-3 is “on its way to the moon and in another few days it will go (the lander will soft-land on the lunar surface).”

The ISRO chief added that "I am sure that you will find something very substantial through this (Chandrayaan-3) mission as far as science is concerned."

Topics :Chandrayaan-3moonIndiamoon missionJitendra Singh

First Published: Jul 24 2023 | 11:29 AM IST

