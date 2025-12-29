Personnel Ministry in 2025: Citizen-centric reforms, waste-to-wealth push

The year 2025 saw significant strides by the Personnel Ministry in further strengthening governance through citizen-centric reforms, nationwide employment generation and a special cleanliness campaign that resulted in a revenue earning of over Rs 800 crore by the Centre.

The ministry -- entrusted with responsibilities of managing the central government's workforce and formulating policies on personnel matters -- also relocated to the new 'Kartavya Bhavan-3' office from the 'North Block' this year -- a step aimed at further improving inter-division coordination, reducing turnaround time for inter-departmental consultation and enhancing the overall quality of office work through improved infrastructure.

Speaking to PTI on the ministry's achievements during the year and roadmap for 2026, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said that citizen-centricity would remain a key thrust area of its work to ensure ease of governance for one and all.

"The Personnel Ministry has been following the maxim of 'maximum governance, minimum government' to accelerate reforms. A special emphasis is laid on redressal of public grievances raised through CPGRAMS (Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System) online platform. "Over 21 lakh such grievances have been redressed so far this year," he said, adding that the momentum would continue in the new year as well. Singh said that the recently-concluded special cleanliness campaign, spearheaded by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) under the Personnel Ministry, received tremendous response as it not only helped in institutionalising 'swachhata' but also helped in generating revenue for the government exchequer by the selling of scrap or unwanted items.

The campaign was conducted in 11.6 lakh offices across the country, during which 233.75 lakh sq ft of office space was freed, 38.11 lakh files were reviewed, 7.54 lakh grievances were resolved, and Rs 824.07 crore revenue was generated from scrap disposal, the minister said. Cumulatively, special cleanliness campaigns 1.0 to 5.0 (2021-2025) earned Rs 4,120.79 crore, freed 930.02 lakh sq ft of space, and weeded/closed 167.38 lakh files across 23.65 lakh sites, he added. Singh also highlighted the initiative on generating awareness on the use of digital life certificates for pensioners. Pensioners are required to submit a life certificate every year to continue receiving their pension. Earlier, these certificates had to be submitted only in physical format, which often caused inconvenience to senior citizens. Now, the same can also be done digitally.

"Over 1.5 crore digital life certificates were generated by pensioners during the month-long special campaign," he said. The year 2025 witnessed a wide spectrum of reforms -- from digital transformation to civil services capacity building, citizen-centric services and nationwide employment generation, officials said. DoPT's achievements during this period reflect a whole-of-government focus on efficiency, transparency and service orientation, furthering the commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards responsive and future-ready governance, they said. The Rozgar Mela initiative, launched nationwide in October 2022, continued to serve as a major platform for expanding employment opportunities across central ministries, departments, public sector undertakings, autonomous bodies and Union Territories.

Over a three-year period, the campaign facilitated the distribution of approximately 11 lakh appointment letters, according to a recent statement issued by the Ministry. Three national-level Rozgar Melas were organised during 2025. The fifteenth and sixteenth Rozgar Melas, held in April and July respectively, took place across 47 locations each, and collectively resulted in the distribution of more than 51,000 appointment letters at each round. The 17th Rozgar Mela, conducted in October at 40 locations, also issued more than 51,000 appointment letters. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC), an attached office of the DoPT, completed a major transition to a fully electronic dossier system during 2025, enabling ministries and departments to download verified candidate documents directly without the physical movement of files.

Aadhaar-based verification at both application and examination stages improved integrity and strengthened deterrence against impersonation, the statement said. The SSC is one of the largest recruitment agencies of the central government with its main mandate to conduct selections for non-gazetted posts in various central ministries and departments, among others. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), a constitutional body administered by the DoPT, launched the Aadhaar-enabled one-time registration system in July 2025, allowing candidates to maintain a unified, digitally authenticated profile for multiple examinations. The Commission conducts the prestigious civil services examination to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.