Unwavering commitment of police embodies true spirit of heroism: PM Modi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: X @ANI

Oct 21 2023 | 10:18 AM IST
On the occasion of Police Commemoration Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded police personnel for their dedication and for guiding citizens through challenges.

Police Commemoration Day is observed to pay tributes to police personnel who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

It was on this day in 1959 that 10 valiant police personnel laid down their lives fighting heavily armed Chinese troops at Hot Springs, Ladakh.

In a post on X, Modi said, "We laud the relentless dedication of our police personnel. They are pillars of great support, guiding citizens through challenges and ensuring safety."

"Their unwavering commitment to service embodies the true spirit of heroism. A heartfelt tribute to all the personnel who have made the ultimate sacrifice," he said.

Narendra Modi Police

Oct 21 2023 | 10:18 AM IST

