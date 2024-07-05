Unwavering loyalty: 133 students in Telangana follow teacher to new school

In an unprecedented display of devotion, more than half of the students at a government school in Telangana followed their teacher to his new posting.

J Srinivas, a 53-year-old teacher at a government primary school in Ponakal village, located in the Jannaram area of Mancherial district, demonstrated an exceptional connection with his students. This unique bond led 133 out of his 250 students to switch schools, a rare occurrence in educational settings. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A report by The Times of India quoted district education officer S Yadaiah as saying, “It is a rare thing. Students get attached to their teachers and feel emotional when they leave. However, students leaving to join the school where their teacher has been posted is unheard of.”

In Ponakal, when Srinivas’s students learned of his transfer, many were in tears. Despite their pleas, Srinivas, known for his adherence to regulations, explained that he was bound by the directive and had no choice, emphasising that an “order was an order”.

Following this, the students informed their parents about Srinivas’ transfer and chose to accompany their teacher to his new government school in Akkapalligudem, in Warangal District of Telangana.

Srinivas was transferred on July 1, and within two days, parents of 133 out of 250 students from standard 1 to 5 moved their children to his new school, which is 3 km away. This change required additional travel for both the students and their parents, but they were willing to make the effort without any hesitation.

More From This Section

The report quoted Srinivas as saying, “It shows the trust parents have in me. I merely did my duty of teaching their children to the best of my abilities. They loved my teaching. Since government schools now have better facilities, I would urge parents to make use of them.”

Residents remembered Srinivas’s contributions over the past 12 years, particularly his efforts in increasing the student population at the Ponakal School from 32 to 250 through his dedication and encouragement.

“He took great interest in students. If anyone was absent, he would enquire and get children to join the school. If there were students who needed more attention in studies, he would take special classes after school hours,” an official said, as quoted by the report.