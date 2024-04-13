Home / India News / 200 people booked for allegedly causing traffic congestion on Eid in Meerut

200 people booked for allegedly causing traffic congestion on Eid in Meerut

The crowd moved to the road to offer Eid Namaz as the space inside the nearby mosque was filled

File Photo
Press Trust of India Meerut (UP)
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2024 | 4:57 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Two hundred people were booked for allegedly causing traffic congestion by offering Namaz on a road here, police said on Saturday.

The crowd moved to the road to offer Eid Namaz as the space inside the nearby mosque was filled. They allegedly had an altercation with the police when they prevented them from offering Namaz on the road, police said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The sub-inspector of the Railway Road police station filed a complaint on Friday alleging that over 100 to 200 people offered Eid Namaz on Thursday on the road which led to severe traffic congestion, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan said.
 

Based on the complaint police have lodged an FIR under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of duty) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code, Sajwan said.

"The FIR has been lodged against unidentified persons. Our teams are making efforts to identify the accused with the help of CCTV footage in the area, he added.

Also Read

Bengaluru begins testing new adaptive Japanese traffic signal tech

7 officials suspended for security lapse during PM Modi's Punjab visit

Sub-inspector arrested for raping minor in Rajasthan; BJP attacks Cong govt

GST collection in Oct rises 13% to Rs 1.72 trillion, second-highest ever

New Year's Eve in Delhi: Traffic advisory to check before you head out

Remove Bournvita from 'health drinks' section: Govt to e-commerce websites

Major fire breaks out in Kolkata, several shanties gutted, none injured

Sandeshkhali: Spot instances of 'violation' of human rights, says NHRC

AI in modern processes raises complex ethical, legal considerations: CJI

Excise case: SC to hear Kejriwal's plea against HC order on Monday

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :TrafficRoad TransportMeerutEid-ul-Fitr

First Published: Apr 13 2024 | 4:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story