UP businessman's son rams Lamborghini into people in Kanpur; 6 injured

At least six people were injured on Sunday after a speeding Lamborghini, allegedly driven by the son of a prominent tobacco trader, rammed into pedestrians and two-wheelers on the VIP Road in Kanpur's upscale Gwaltoli area, police said.

"The accident occurred around 3.15 pm near Rev-3 Mall when the luxury car, reportedly driven by Shivam Mishra, the son of businessman K K Mishra, went out of control and ploughed into people standing along the roadside and several vehicles, triggering panic in the area," DCP (Central) Atul Kumar Srivastava said.

Eyewitnesses said the car first hit an auto-rickshaw and then crashed into a parked Royal Enfield motorcycle, flinging its rider nearly 10 feet into the air. The car mounted the motorcycle's front wheel and dragged it for some distance before hitting an electric pole and coming to a halt.

One of the injured, Taufiq, a resident of Yamunaganj, was thrown several metres and suffered serious leg injuries, police said. Others sustained fractures and bruises. Angry locals gathered at the spot and surrounded the car, forcing the driver to remain inside. Witnesses alleged that private bouncers accompanying the accused tried to push back the crowd and behaved aggressively, escalating tensions. Police rushed to the spot, rescued the driver and shifted him and the injured to a private hospital. The damaged Lamborghini was seized and taken to the police station, officials said. A chaotic situation later unfolded at the police station as victims and local residents alleged misbehaviour by the accused's associates and claimed that the police were going soft on him due to his family's influence. Some protesters also alleged that pressure was being exerted for a compromise and that there was a delay in registering a case.