After Haryana YouTuber, UP businessman nabbed for spying for Pakistan

A businessman from Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district has been arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the state police said on Sunday, May 18.

The accused, identified as Shahzad, was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police’s Special Task Force (STF) from Moradabad. According to an STF statement, the arrest followed inputs regarding his alleged involvement in cross-border smuggling and espionage activities.

Allegations of ISI links, covert activity

Shahzad had reportedly travelled to Pakistan multiple times and was engaged in smuggling cosmetics, clothes, spices, and other items. The STF stated that his business operations served as a cover for carrying out "covert activities on behalf of the ISI".

“He was also passing sensitive information related to national security to his handlers,” the STF said.

Investigators claim Shahzad facilitated the transfer of Indian SIM cards and cash to ISI operatives in India. He is also accused of sending individuals from Rampur and other parts of Uttar Pradesh to Pakistan for ISI-related work.

Second arrest in days amid India-Pak tensions

Shahzad’s arrest comes days after Jyoti Malhotra, a Haryana-based YouTuber, was arrested on similar charges. Malhotra, who runs the YouTube channel ‘Travel with JO’ with over 300,000 subscribers, is accused of sharing sensitive information with Pakistani intelligence operatives. She was allegedly in contact with a staff member at the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi.

India expelled the Pakistani official on May 13 over alleged espionage activities.

Malhotra had previously uploaded several travel vlogs from Pakistan, including titles like 'Indian Girl in Pakistan', 'Indian Girl Exploring Lahore', an 'Indian Girl at Katas Raj temple'.

Rising tensions after Pahalgam attack

These developments come amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 people.

(With agency inputs)