UP CM holds meetings with top Singapore investment-focused business groups

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday held meetings with Singapore's investment focus government entities and discussed opportunities for sovereign investment participation in his state.

He arrived in the city state on Monday.

The CM discussed opportunities for sovereign investment participation in Uttar Pradesh across data centres, logistics hubs, renewable energy and industrial infrastructure.

Highlighted the state's policy framework and fast track clearances for global investors, he posted on X.

"Had a fruitful meeting with Lim Chow Kiat, Chief Executive Officer, GIC, along with his delegation, in Singapore today," he said in a second post on X, after meeting Government Investment Corp (GIC).

"Explored avenues for long term institutional investments in Uttar Pradesh, particularly in infrastructure, logistics, industrial parks and sustainable urban development projects. Appreciated GIC's existing partnerships in Uttar Pradesh, including its association with IRB in the Ganga Expressway project and collaboration with Greenko in the state," he said. The chief minister, who is visiting Singapore from February 23-24, also had a productive meeting with Tan Su Shan, Chief Executive Officer, DBS Group, along with his senior leadership team. "Discussed strengthening financial cooperation, facilitating project financing and supporting investment flows into infrastructure and growth sectors in Uttar Pradesh," he wrote on X.

DBS has a wholly-owned subsidiary in India and is among the top Singapore business groups working across one of the world's fastest prospering economies. The CM said on Sunday that his visit is aligned with the India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) Roadmap, which identifies priority pillars including economic cooperation, digitalisation, skills development, sustainability, connectivity and advanced manufacturing. During the visit, the Chief Minister will hold high-level meetings with Singapore's political leadership, including Prime Minister Lawrence Wong; Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan; Tan See Leng, Minister for Manpower and Minister-in-charge of Energy and Science and Technology Tharman Shanmugaratnam, President of Singapore.