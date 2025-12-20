IMD issues orange alert for Delhi as fog, cold wave grip North India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on orange alert as dense to very dense fog is expected to continue during the early morning hours of December 20 and 21. According to the IMD’s extended range forecast, dense fog is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand, with isolated pockets continuing to experience poor visibility till December 22 to 25. Meteorologists have warned that visibility may drop sharply during late night and early morning hours, particularly across the Indo-Gangetic plains, affecting road, rail and air travel. Minimum temperatures across the region are expected to remain well below seasonal averages, reinforcing cold wave conditions.

Winter conditions to dominate weather pattern From December 20 onwards, winter conditions are expected to intensify across large parts of the country. The northern plains will continue to witness persistent fog, cold mornings and severe cold day conditions, especially over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. IMD forecasts suggest that while daytime conditions may improve slightly, mornings will remain harsh, with fog continuing to be a dominant feature. Central and eastern India may also see pockets of fog and mist, although weather conditions there are expected to remain largely dry. Snowfall and rainfall likely in Himalayan region

The Himalayan region, including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall and snowfall at higher elevations between December 20 and 22 due to an approaching western disturbance. Higher reaches of Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu, Shimla and parts of Uttarakhand could see snowfall, while lower hill areas may receive light rain. In central and peninsular India, weather conditions are expected to remain mostly dry, with only isolated and weak precipitation possible in some coastal regions. Fog disrupts flights and train services Dense fog conditions have already disrupted travel across northern India. On December 19, several flight operations were delayed or cancelled, particularly at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, as low visibility hampered aircraft movement. Airlines issued advisories urging passengers to check flight status before travelling.

Rail services were also affected, with multiple trains running behind schedule as visibility-related speed restrictions were enforced across fog-prone routes in north India. December 18 recorded as coldest day of the season The winter chill peaked on December 18, which was recorded as the coldest day of the season so far in Delhi and parts of north India. Minimum temperatures dipped sharply below normal levels, triggering cold wave advisories and setting the stage for the prolonged spell of fog and low temperatures forecast for the days ahead. In the coming days, minimum temperatures in northwest India may rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over the next three days. After that, they are likely to fall by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius over the following four days.