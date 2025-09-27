Home / India News / UP CM warns against law and order disruptions after Bareilly clashes

UP CM warns against law and order disruptions after Bareilly clashes

The chief minister's statement follows a day of tension in Bareilly where police clashed with a large crowd carrying "I Love Muhammad" posters outside a mosque in the Kotwali area after Friday prayers

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM
The chief minister questioned the intent behind the public gathering (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Lucknow (UP)
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2025 | 2:33 PM IST
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday delivered a sharp rebuke following the clashes between police and locals in Bareilly on Friday, stating that the state government has sent a firm message that disruptions to law and order will not be tolerated.

The comments, made while speaking at a 'Viksit UP' event of a media house, appear to be directed at cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan, chief of the Ittehad-e-Millat Council, who had initially called for a protest in support of the "I Love Muhammad" campaign.

"Yesterday, a Maulana forgot who is in power in the state," Adityanath said, without taking any names.

"He thought he could halt the system whenever he wanted, but we made it clear that there would be neither a roadblock nor a curfew. However, the lesson we have taught will make future generations think twice before rioting," he said.

The chief minister questioned the intent behind the public gathering. "What kind of way is this to halt the system? This was the trend in UP before 2017, but after 2017, we have not allowed even a curfew. The story of Uttar Pradesh's development begins here."  The chief minister's statement follows a day of tension in Bareilly where police clashed with a large crowd carrying "I Love Muhammad" posters outside a mosque in the Kotwali area after Friday prayers. The crowd was reportedly angry over the last-minute cancellation of a proposed demonstration by Tauqeer Raza Khan, who claimed authorities denied permission.

District Magistrate Avinash Singh had confirmed that Section 163 of the BNSS (power to issue order in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger) was in effect, requiring written permission for any march or demonstration. Despite this, some individuals took to the streets, attempting to disrupt peace, leading to strict police action and the detention of over two dozen people.

DIG Ajay Kumar Sahni indicated the clashes hinted at a "pre-planned conspiracy", vowing to identify all perpetrators using video evidence and ensuring "exemplary punishment" to deter any future repeat of such episodes.

The Uttar Pradesh government's Information Department had issued a statement condemning the Bareilly violence as a "well-planned conspiracy" aimed at creating a negative atmosphere in Western UP to "undermine the Noida International Trade Show" and prevent foreign investment, thereby thwarting the state's development efforts.

The controversy originated on September 9 when boards reading "I Love Muhammad" were allegedly installed on a public road during a Barawafat procession in Kanpur, which Hindu groups objected to as a "deliberate provocation".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Yogi AdityanathBareillyUP govtUttar Pradesh

First Published: Sep 27 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

