Home / India News / Yamuna level at Old Railway Bridge continues to stay above danger mark

Yamuna level at Old Railway Bridge continues to stay above danger mark

After days of receding, the Yamuna water-level in the national capital once again crossed the danger mark of 205.33 meters on Friday evening

ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2023 | 8:04 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The water level in Yamuna river at Old Railway Bridge continued to stay above the danger mark as it was recorded at 205.48 meters at 10

After days of receding, the Yamuna water-level in the national capital once again crossed the danger mark of 205.33 meters on Friday evening.

Meanwhile, the hourly water discharge from Hathni Kund Barrage which had gone up to the extent of approximately 3,60,000 cusecs on July 11 is now flowing at 29,973 cusecs as recorded at 7:00 pm on Friday.

After July 13, the Yamuna had been receding gradually after reaching an all-time high of 208.66 meters but there have been marginal fluctuations in the water level over the last two-three days.

The water level dropped below the danger mark at 8 pm on July 18 after flowing above the threshold for eight days. The river breached the danger mark at 5 pm on July 10, leading to extensive flooding of the national capital.

Earlier, following a noticeable improvement in the waterlogging situation, the Delhi government lifted the ban on entry of heavy vehicles into the national capital.

"Considering the improvement of the flood situation and descending water level of Yamuna River, it has been decided by the competent authorities to withdraw all the restrictions imposed as per the orders on July 13th and 17th with effect from July 19th," read an official statement.

Also Read

Yamuna water level in Delhi stabilises, will start receding soon: CWC

Yamuna level stabilises; Delhi likely to face drinking water shortage

Yamuna inches closer to warning mark as Haryana releases more water

Delhi Jal Board spent Rs 1,011 cr under Yamuna Action Plan in 8 yrs

Water in Yamuna flows over danger mark at 206.24 mm due to heavy rainfall

Karnataka HC to hear petition seeking CM Siddaramaiah's disqualification

Will decide after reviewing order: Muslim side lawyer on Gyanvapi verdict

Govt to resettle citizens from crack-prone areas to safer places: CM Shinde

NCCSA should wait for meet as related bill to be tabled in parl: Kejriwal

CBI registers FIR against MES officials, private firms in a corruption case

Topics :YamunaDelhi

First Published: Jul 22 2023 | 8:04 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story