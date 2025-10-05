Home / India News / Gehlot criticises Rajasthan govt over alleged child cough syrup deaths

Gehlot criticises Rajasthan govt over alleged child cough syrup deaths

Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar said on Saturday that there was no adulteration or fault in the medicine

Ashok Gehlot
"Rajasthan used to be an example not only in India but also worldwide because in 2011, the Congress government had launched the free medicine scheme, which was later adopted by several other states and countries," Gehlot said. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2025 | 10:25 PM IST
Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday hit out at the BJP government in Rajasthan over the alleged deaths of children after consuming cough syrup, accusing it of corruption and neglect.

"Rajasthan used to be an example not only in India but also worldwide because in 2011, the Congress government had launched the free medicine scheme, which was later adopted by several other states and countries," Gehlot said.

He alleged that it was "deeply shameful" that such an ideal scheme was being defamed under the BJP government due to deaths caused by cough syrup.

"Instead of taking responsibility for these deaths, the state government is not even acknowledging them. This shows that corruption in the Rajasthan BJP government has reached a level where they do not even care about human lives," he said.

At least three children have allegedly died after consuming cough syrup in different districts of the state. However, the government has claimed that the syrup alleged to have caused illness and deaths has been found safe in laboratory tests.

Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar said on Saturday that there was no adulteration or fault in the medicine.

Gehlot urged Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma to personally review the Chiranjeevi Scheme and the Nirogi Rajasthan Scheme (free medicine and free tests), saying these initiatives were widely discussed across the country and under close scrutiny.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Ashok GehlotrajasthanBJPBhajanlal Sharma

First Published: Oct 05 2025 | 10:24 PM IST

