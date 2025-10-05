Vasundhara Raje urges united effort to tackle global obesity crisis

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje called for collective efforts to combat obesity.

She said, "Many people appear thin on the outside, but they have internal fat, which is more dangerous." Raje, while speaking at a programme, said obesity is becoming an epidemic worldwide and that the effort to curb it should not be the responsibility of politicians alone, but of everyone.

She mentioned that she ensures her weight does not increase and follows regular exercise, intermittent fasting, etc., to maintain her health.

She also stated that over a billion people worldwide suffer from obesity.

"Losing weight is not the end goal but the beginning of a healthy and energetic life," she said.