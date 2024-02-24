UP govt cancels police constable recruitment exam held on Feb 17 and 18

The Uttar Pradesh government has cancelled the police constable recruitment examination that was held statewide on February 17 and 18 after the examination paper was allegedly leaked, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board organised the examination.

The UP CM, in a post on X, said that the state government has ordered to conduct the re-examination for the same within six months.

"UP Police constable civil police exams 2023 cancelled, orders given to re-conduct the exams within next 6 months...." Yogi said.

He further said that strict action would be taken against those who would be found guilty in the alleged paper leak.

"There can be no compromise with the sanctity of examinations. Those who play with the hard work of the youth will not be spared under any circumstances. Strictest action is certain to be taken against such unruly elements," the UP CM added.

UP government has also issued an order to investigate the alleged irregularities and rigging in the examination of the Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer (RO/ARO), not in the paper but at the government level.

"Candidates can lodge complaint at @secyappoint@nic.in till 27th February. Before this, the Police Recruitment Board is also investigating the alleged rigging in the constable recruitment examination," the order said.

Earlier on February 19, Akhilesh Yadav had criticised the UP BJP government for not being able to prevent paer leaks.

"Amidst the news of UP Police exam being leaked, the government is claiming that everything has been done properly. If this is so, then the government should promise that all the people who get 100% marks will be considered eligible for the job, whether it is 1 lakh or 10 lakh. Because about 5 people of one family are associated with one candidate. That is why this examination is a blatant fraud on 2.5 crore people from families belonging to 50 lakh candidates. These 2.5 crore people of Uttar Pradesh will defeat BJP" Akhilesh Yadav had said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also targeted the BJP over alleged paper leak on Firday saying "From Lucknow to Prayagraj, youth are on the streets over the police recruitment paper leak. And just 100 km away from there in Varanasi, the Prime Minister is misleading the youth in the name of the youth."

Meanwhile on Saturday, hundreds of candidates who had appeared for the UP police constable recruitment exam 2024 gathered at Eco Garden, Lucknow, on Friday and staged a massive protest demanding re-examination.

Soon after the announcement was made to cancel the exam, the protesting students, who were demanding the re-examination were seen celebrating.

On Monday, the UP police recruitment and promotion board had constituted an internal committee to probe the allegations of paper leaks and viral question papers and answer sheets on social media.