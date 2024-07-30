UP govt presents Rs 12,909 cr supplementary Budget for FY25 in Assembly

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday presented a supplementary budget of more than Rs 12,909 crore for the 2024-25 financial year in the assembly.

State Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said the supplementary budget of Rs 12,909.93 crore is 1.66 per cent of the original Budget (of Rs 7.36 trillion) presented in February this year.

Khanna said the expenditure on revenue account is Rs 4,227.94 crore and the expenditure on capital account is Rs 7,981.99 crore in the supplementary budget.

He said a provision of Rs 7,500.18 crore has been made for industrial development, Rs 2,000 crore for energy department, Rs 1,000 crore for purchase of buses by the transport department, Rs 600 crore for Amrit Yojana under the urban development department, Rs 200 crore for short-term programmes under Uttar Pradesh Skill Mission and Rs 100 crore for rural stadium and open gym.